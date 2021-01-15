Logo
CoD 2021 leaks: Release date, next Call of Duty developer, rumors

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:11

by James Busby
CoD 2021 image
Activision

Call of Duty 2021

From credible rumors to speculated release dates, find out everything you need to know about Call of Duty 2021. 

Contents

The ever-popular Call of Duty series has remained a staple pick for those looking to show off their quick reflexes and eagle-eyed aim. Whether you enjoy futuristic firefights or prefer the boots on the ground approach, Call of Duty has delivered numerous experiences over the years.

From the brutal battlefields of WWII to present-day conflicts, the series has continually visited and revisited numerous theatres of war with each new entry. 

With the next title on the horizon, let’s run through everything we know about CoD 2021. 

CoD 2021 release date

Black Ops Cold War screenshot
Activision / Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War is the latest title to be released.

As of writing, we don’t have an official release date set for Call of Duty 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped us from making an educated guess. By following similar CoD release title trends, it’s fair to speculate that the game will release in early to mid-November. 

After all, the previous Call of Duty games all had November releases. Here’s a brief timeline of previous CoD release dates: 

  • Call of Duty 3: November 7, 2006
  • Modern Warfare: November 7, 2007
  • World at War: November 11, 2008
  • Modern Warfare 2: November 10, 2009
  • Black Ops: November 9, 2010
  • Modern Warfare 3: November 8, 2011
  • Black Ops II: November 13, 2012
  • Ghosts: November 5, 2013
  • Advanced Warfare: November 4, 2014
  • Black Ops III: November 6, 2015
  • Infinite Warfare: November 4, 2016
  • WWII: November 3, 2017
  • Black Ops 4: October 12, 2018
  • Black Ops Cold War: November 13, 2020

While Infinity Ward changed things up with the release of Modern Warfare on October 25, 2019, it is more than likely that CoD 2021 will keep to the usual November schedule. 

Call of Duty 2021 developer

Call of Duty WWII screenshot
Activision / Sledgehammer Games
Sledgehammer’s last release was Call of Duty WWII.

So, now that we have an idea of when Call of Duty 2021 could release, who exactly is in charge of developing it? Well, if we take a look at the development cycle of the franchise, we might just get a few clues. 

Firstly, the three main studios developing the core Call of Duty games are Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games. Raven Software could be given the reigns, but this is unlikely, especially given they mainly focus on assisting each studio. 

The last four CoD games were developed by the following studios: 

  • Black Ops 4: Treyarch (2018)
  • Modern Warfare: Infinity Ward (2019)
  • Warzone: Infinity Ward / Raven Software (2020)
  • Black Ops Cold War: Treyarch / Raven Software (2020)

Judging from the timeline above, the most obvious candidate for Call of Duty 2021 is Sledgehammer Games. The developers behind CoD WWII have been missing from action since 2017, which would indicate that they have been busy working on the next big release. 

Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software were tasked with releasing the next CoD game in 2020, but disagreements between the two arose, leading Treyarch to take the lead role. Sledgehammer’s title was then developed into Black Ops Cold War.

Quite how much of the project was reworked into Cold War remains to be seen, but it does seem likely that Sledgehammer Games would use this time to begin working on another title. If this wasn’t evident enough, last year, Sledgehammer reportedly hired 150 new staff and stated that they were actively working on multiple projects

Combine this with the fact that Infinity Ward has only just wrapped up development on Modern Warfare and Treyarch is still busy working on content for Black Ops Cold War – and you have a pretty strong case. 

Call of Duty 2021 rumors

Advanced Warfare screenshot
Activision / Sledgehammer Games
Could a prequel to Advanced Warfare be in the works?

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Call of Duty 2021, with many fans speculating that the Sledgehammer could be making another entry in the Advanced Warfare series. However, renowned Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson believes that if that is the case, the game will be a prequel. 

“Warzone is going to have a Sledgehammer Games integration,” says Henderson. The whole purpose of Warzone is to convert free-to-play players into paid players by purchasing whichever title is integrated at the time. I just can’t see an EM1 laser rifle being in Warzone, it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

This would be a jarring experience, particularly given Warzone’s arsenal currently utilizes real-world weaponry. Having highly futuristic guns could also upset the current balance of the game as well, an area Activision is constantly aiming to control. 

“Maybe we could see a Call of Duty WWII title, possibly like WWII but maybe a prequel or sequel. It would make a lot more sense for the weapons to be integrated into Warzone. It could be a modern or even a future title, but not set too far into the future where it wouldn’t make sense for the Warzone integration.”

While Henderson’s leaks have been correct in the past, these are just rumors and should be treated lightly. 

Call of Duty 2021 leaks

As for Call of Duty 2021 leaks, there has been no footage, screenshots, or box art showcasing the new title. Of course, you can expect to see the usual photoshopped images, blurry box art, fake emails, and rickrolls that come with every new Call of Duty release. 

Once we have any credible information, we’ll update this section further. 

Make sure you bookmark this feature and check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest CoD 2021 news. 

Best Warzone loadout after DMR nerf: 8 classes for all playstyles

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:35

by Jacob Hale
Warzone cold war guns replace DMR
Activision

Warzone

The DMR 14 has received yet another a nerf in Warzone, and while it’s still strong pick, it’s no longer the crazy powerhouse it once was. Fortuantely, these eight weapons will help you find a worthy replacement.

The DMR has become arguably one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty history, which definitely sets it alongside some elite competition.

In most Warzone lobbies now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a squad not using the DMR even after both nerfs, which is also often paired with the Mac-10 SMG to capitalize on engagements at any range.

But now that it’s been nerfed twice, other guns now have the opportunity to shine, so here’s the weapons we think you could look at to replace the DMR if you want to try out something else.

Best Type 63 Warzone loadout

Type 63 Black Ops Cold War DMR
Activision
Think of the Type 63 as the DMR’s slightly less aggressive younger brother.

  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

The obvious choice, the Type 63 is another single-fire, tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, which isn’t quite as strong as the DMR but still packs a punch.

This loadout maximizes the Type 63’s bullet velocity, recoil control, and rate of fire. It has a very similar playstyle to that of the DMR, making it the perfect gun to use if you still love the tactical rifle playstyle . Despite the nerfs, it’s still a very powerful weapon and one you’ll want to utilize.

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout

Krig 6
Activision / Treyarch
The KRIG 6 is quickly climbing the popularity ladder.

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

At first, the Black Ops Cold War assault rifles didn’t quite look up to par with their Modern Warfare counterparts, but with some slight adjustments, they are more viable than ever before. This is especially true with the changes made to the Agency Suppressor, which brought it more in line with the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare’s weapons.

It won’t be quite as powerful as the DMR or the Type 63, but it will offer a full-auto alternative that is incredibly satisfying to play with in Verdansk.

Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

Kar98k
Activision
The Kar98k is great for players looking to mix deadly sniper shots with more mobility.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

If you’re looking for a marksman rifle that can replicate the strength and range of the DMR, the Kar98k is a great sniper for just that.

It has a higher rate of fire than other sniper rifles, as is expected from a marksman rifle, and shouldn’t leave too many hitmakers, providing you maintain a decent level of accuracy. You won’t be able to spam it like the DMR or the Type 63, but as long as you hit your shots, it can take down enemies at most ranges with relative ease.

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Kilo 141 Warzone
Activision
The Kilo still remains a decent pick in Warzone.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms 16.6″ SOCOM
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarell: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Of course, one likely scenario, once the DMR is nerfed again, is that the Kilo 141 becomes the main assault rifle to run again.

While the Kilo/R9 meta started to become stale prior to Season 1, it was arguably not as frustrating as the current DMR meta, so expect to see the MW assault rifle crop up far more in the coming weeks.

Best Grau Warzone loadout

Grau Warzone
Activision
The Grau’s clean sight makes this gun incredibly versatile.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel.
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags.

Remember the Grau assault rifle? It was the go-to in the early days of Warzone and while it has lost popularity over time, this AR still remains a perfectly viable weapon.

With the right loadout, the Grau hardly has any recoil, and a nice iron sight means you don’t even need to tack on an optic, giving you the option to add more attachments elsewhere. Of course, whacking on VLK 3.0x does enable you to secure some incredibly accurate kills.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

FFAR 1 Warzone loadout
Activision
The FFAR 1 is creeping into contention following its recent buff.

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force
  • Optic: Visiontech 2x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

The FFAR has verged on being meta before, but it seems to be a solid contender for the time being. Its high rate of fire and clear iron sights makes it incredibly formidable amongst other ARs in the game. While it does have some high recoil, its relatively controllable, meaning it’s not too hard to get the hang of it after using it for a bit.

The FFAR has been subject to nerfs and buffs in the past, so it’s unclear just how much longer it’ll be viable but for now, it stands as a solid choice. Most notably, players have modified it to function like an SMG and have begun pairing it with a Kar98k.

Best CR-95 AMAX Warzone loadout

AMAX assault rifle
Treyarch/Activision
The AMAX is currently one of the most powerful Assault Rifles in the game.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Another weapon from the Modern Warfare era that’s been consistently good ever since it was released in-game is the CR-95 AMAX. While it’s not the easiest gun to control, it does have a pretty solid fire-rate and a lot of damage to go along with it.

Its recoil is pretty high, but it’s almost exclusively vertical, meaning you can learn and adapt to it pretty easily.

Best Groza Warzone loadout

Activision
The Groza is the newest weapon in Warzone and BOCW and it’s already proving to be a solid choice.

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Underbarrell: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced
  • Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag

The Groza is technically the newest weapon on this list, as it was added to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the game’s Season 1 update in December 2020, but it’s already showing some promise in the game’s meta and it’s easy to see why.

It has the highest base damage out of all the Black Ops Cold War weapons right now, and it’s relatively solid in all other statistical areas. The worst part about the Groza seems to be the high recoil and the bizarre-looking iron sights, which genuinely might throw off some people.

So, those are the weapons we think will replace the DMR now that it’s been hit by the developers. Of course, even after it’s second nerfing, it’s still a very formidable weapon if you know how to use it, but now other options have the chance to shine.

There are other guns that could work of course, such as the M4-A1 assault rifle and Kar98k marksman rifle, but in our eyes, they’re not quite of the same caliber as those above.