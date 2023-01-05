How many people play Battlefield 2042? Player count in 2023

Andrew is a Game Writer for Dexerto and he covers everything including News, Guides, and Reviews, and plays a huge variety of different games. His previous writing credits include KeenGamer and Twinfinite and these roles are bolstered by a Creative Writing degree. You can contact him via andrew.highton@dexerto.com, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. and When not writing about the latest news, guides, reviews, and original content, he's very busy playing every game in existence and adding to his 13,000+ PlayStation Trophies and 169 Platinums. You can contact him at andrew.highton@dexerto.com.

Battlefield 2042 had a rocky start and still seems to be struggling, despite a few successful Season updates. How many people are playing Battlefield 2042? Here’s all we know about the Battlefield 2042 player count in 2023.

Invisibility glitches, sky swimming, and overpowered Hovercrafts all contributed to a less-than-ideal launch for Battlefield 2042. EA’s experienced franchise is always considered a major rival to Call of Duty and Halo, and BF 2042 is still yet to live up to the standards of Battlefield V.

With that in mind, we’ve sifted through the data to try and see just how many people are playing Battlefield 2042 in 2023. Not only that, but we’ll line these numbers up against some recent Battlefield games too.

Just to be clear, there is no true data aggregator that can find the live numbers for a game on all platforms. Instead, Steam Charts will represent a percentage of the whole segment using PC figures.

Updated January 5, 2023, with updated player count information.

What’s Battlefield 2042’s player count in 2023?

EA Season 2’s release helped slightly bolster the struggling game’s player count.

Battlefield 2042’s average player count in the last 30 days was 8,405, showing a decrease of just over 600 since this page was last updated.

When we compare this figure to the game’s first month, you can see a dramatic drop-off. The first month of Battlefield 2042’s November 19 release saw an all-time peak of 100,590 concurrent players, and by the end of its first 30 days, it was down to 20,075 on average.

Still, these stats are just for Steam, and with the game arriving on Xbox Game Pass in November, there’s every chance it’s going to see a player spike not measured by Steam Charts.

Even though these figures only reveal Steam’s traffic, the general consensus would probably certify that this is how things have gone for Battlefield 2042 across all platforms it was released on.

How does the Battlefield 2042 player count compare to other BF games?

Electronic Arts EA and DICE need to fight off bugs and glitches to attract more players to the game.

Before Battlefield 2042’s release, Battlefield 4 saw a huge increase in its active players, causing more servers to be needed. But now that Battlefield 2042 is already in decline, Battlefield V has welcomed a similar boost.

As it stands, Battlefield V is drawing more concurrent players and so is Battlefield 1, which must be an ongoing concern for Battlefield 2042.

So, there you have it — that's everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042's player count thus far in 2023.

