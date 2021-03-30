E3 2021 date: Start time, schedule, games and leaks - Dexerto

With the last showcase taking place just under two years ago, fans of E3 are eagerly awaiting details on a potential 2021 showcase. Although the event’s official details have not been released yet, the ESA has revealed when the event is projected to take place.

For years, E3 has been a landmark event in the gaming calendar where countless titles are announced and revealed.

However, after lockdown restrictions began in 2020, last year’s event was canceled. Instead of the typical live event, the ESA hosted a series of live streams which took place over the Summer months.

This year, the ESA is planning to host an online event that mimics the typical E3 format, instead of the spread-out live streams they were forced to produce last year.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about the event so far.

When is E3 2021?

The ESA or the organizers of the E3 event have confirmed that the 2021 event will run between June 14 and June 17. Although this projected start date has been revealed by the ESA, unfortunately, it’s not set in stone.

While the ESA is clearly keen to host the event this year, they still need approval from their membership which is made up of some of the largest companies in the industry.

Until the online event’s pitch is approved, it’s difficult to establish an exact start date for the showcase.

Which games are being revealed at E3 2021?

Despite Sony and Activision pulling out of E3 in 2019 to host their own events in the future, there’s still plenty of publishers with upcoming games to reveal. However, without these huge industry names, it’s difficult to know whether E3 will generate the same excitement it used to.

Either way, at this point in time, it’s difficult to know what games may be revealed at E3 2021. All we can do is speculate on upcoming titles that may ready to reveal or show-off around that time period. Here’s a list of a few highly-anticipated games that could make an appearance:

Advertisement

E3 2021 leaks and rumors

For the time being, there have been no leaks surrounding the upcoming E3 event so far. This is no surprise as for now we’re still waiting for confirmation that the showcase can go ahead in June.

There’s no doubt that slithers of information will begin to come out when we know the event is happening. Rest assured we’ll update this article with all of the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on everything we know about E3 2021 so far.

Although the has not been confirmed just yet, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that the ESA’s membership gives the go-ahead for June.