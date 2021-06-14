Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay at launch? - Dexerto

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch across the previous and current generation of console hardware along with PC as well, but will EA’s upcoming FPS feature crossplay? Here’s what we know.

The Battlefield franchise is headed to the year 2042 with the explosive new iteration set to launch on October 22. While we’re still a ways off from its release, EA has already begun teasing what to expect and perhaps more importantly, what not to expect.

We know for certain that 2042 will be launching without a single-player campaign. Moreover, a Battle Royale component doesn’t appear to be ready just yet. However, we do know that three unique multiplayer experiences are on the way.

All Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and a mysterious third mode round out the full-priced package upon release. But will players across different hardware be able to play together right out of the gate?

Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay?

Despite the epic reveal at E3 2021, followed by our first-look at some gameplay, EA has remained tight-lipped when it comes to crossplay.

The feature hasn’t been mentioned whatsoever, indicating that crossplay isn’t quite ready yet, if it’s even in the pipeline.

That’s not to say we won’t hear something soon though.

We still have the EA Play Live event to look forward to on July 22. While this broadcast will focus on 2042’s third multiplayer component, the devs could also provide an update on crossplay here as well.

Cross-gen play ‘might be impossible’ in Battlefield 2042

With 2042 launching across both new and old hardware, certain differences will set game versions apart. For those playing on the PS5, Xbox Series X, & PC, 2042 boasts 128-player lobbies across some of the largest maps seen to date.

For those playing on the PS4 and the Xbox One, however, lobbies are set to 64 players in total.

Maps will be retooled specifically for the previous generation hardware, to ensure smaller lobbies aren’t wasting too much time traveling across maps designed for bigger games.

Due to these differences in maps and player count, cross-generation play might not be possible.

If you’re playing on a PS5 and have friends on PS4, there might not be a way for you to team up. We’ll just have to wait and see if EA confirms any form of crossplay ahead of the game’s launch.