Will Battlefield 2042 have a Battle Royale mode? - Dexerto

There’s no denying the extraordinary success of the Battle Royale genre in recent years but will EA’s new Battlefield 2042 be taking advantage with one of its own? Here’s everything we know.

What began with the likes of PUBG and Fortnite rapidly took hold of the gaming industry and became a key focus for developers around the world. The Battle Royale genre has left an indelible mark on the industry and seen dozens of unique takes over the years. As a matter of fact, Battlefield even tried its hand early on with Firestorm in Battlefield V.

With the next title now locked in, fans are eagerly awaiting news on a new Battle Royale component for Battlefield 2042.

Advertisement

But is anything of the sort actually in the works? Here’s everything we know about a potential Battle Royale mode for EA’s next big FPS title.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a Battle Royale mode at launch?

In short, Battlefield 2042 will not have a Battle Royale experience at launch. When the game hits store shelves on October 22, it will do so with three distinct multiplayer experiences.

First up is All Out Warfare, the traditional Battlefield modes players have grown to love over the years. Next is Hazard Zone, an entirely new game-type with a focus on tight squad play. Last is a secretive third mode to be unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22.

Advertisement

We know for certain that Hazard Zone is not a Battle Royale mode. As for the final component, it’s described as an “exciting new game-type,” one that serves as a “love letter to long-time players.”

If it’s something completely new, this more than likely rules out a Battle Royale for the remaining mode as well.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a Battle Royale mode after launch?

While Battlefield 2042 will be launching with its three multiplayer experiences, that doesn’t mean the door is necessarily shut on future additions. We could certainly see more returning modes as seasons pass by, or even new ideas altogether.

As for a Battle Royale specifically, nothing is concrete just yet though it certainly appears to be on the table. “[It’s] something we’ll have to see down the line, Nickole Li, Associate Producer at DICE told Dexerto.

Advertisement

“Within the launch scope, we do not have that intention there.”

Perhaps when 2042 has found its footing and players are enjoying the first year of seasonal content, we may see updates on a Battle Royale experience. We’ll just have to wait and see what EA has in store after the game’s release.