Every Battlefield 2042 map & mode: All Out Warfare details, Conquest, Breakthrough, more - Dexerto

Battlefield 2042 is taking the popular FPS franchise to all-new territories and forcing players into fresh objective-based gametypes. Here’s a complete overview of every map and mode in EA’s upcoming title.

With Battlefield 2042 just a few months away, EA has outlined the first details on what to expect from the next big multiplayer experience. As always, players will be dropping into massive-scale combat with dozens of players commandeering vehicles, setting off explosions, and shooting their way out of trouble.

Broken into three core playlists, 2042 boasts a few distinct multiplayer options. Veterans of the series will feel right at home with a few returning modes in All Out Warfare. Hazard Zone is set to provide a high-stakes, squad-based alternative. All the while, a mysterious third component brings a brand new gametype to the mix.

Below is a comprehensive list of every single map and mode in Battlefield 2042.

Every mode in Battlefield 2042

All Out Warfare: Conquest

The first returning mode confirmed for 2042 is none other than Conquest. This fan favorite has been a staple in the franchise since its introduction almost two decades ago. The simple yet addicting game type has teams battling for dominance over a number of Control Points.

These Control Points are often scattered far apart from one another, forcing players to focus their efforts on one objective at a time.

All Out Warfare: Breakthrough

Breakthrough has been a key focus over the past few iterations and the same is apparent for 2042. The returning Battlefield mode splits the lobby into attacking and defending teams. No different from before, attackers must push through a number of set zones, advancing through the map one objective at a time.

Meanwhile, it’s up to defenders to stop the assault. Holding enemies off and maintaining control over the map is the key to victory.

Hazard Zone

As the second core multiplayer experience in 2042, Hazard Zone offers a more competitive approach to the explosive formula. This will be an entirely new gametype for the franchise, one based around ‘high-stakes, squad-based’ action.

It aims to provide a more modernized experience in contrast to the returning modes found in All Out Warfare. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what this looks like as 2042’s release draws near.

Third unannounced game mode

Rounding things out in 2042, EA has teased a third and final component. While details are scarce for the time being, we do know have a few tidbits to go off.

This mysterious game type is being developed by DICE LA and will be a first for the franchise. It’s described as a ‘love letter’ to longtime Battlefield players. Beyond that, the mode remains a secret.

All will be unveiled at the upcoming EA Play Live event on July 22. Keep your eyes peeled for teasers as we approach the reveal stream.

Every map in Battlefield 2042

With All Out Warfare locked in, we know for certain that Battlefield 2042 will feature at least seven new maps at launch. Many of these locations might be reused in Hazard Zone or the third mystery mode, but there’s also a chance we see unique designs for those gametypes as well.

For players on the latest hardware, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC lobbies will drop 128 players into the newest maps. On the previous generation, PS4 and Xbox One gamers will compete in 64 player lobbies with the same maps optimized for this smaller scale.

For the time being, here’s a quick look at every confirmed map for Battlefield 2042.

Kaleidoscope

Up first is Kaleidoscope, a sunny map set in war-torn South Korea. This location is littered with towering skyscrapers around a narrow lake that pierces through the very center. In typical Battlefield fashion, players can scale these enormous buildings and find various amphibious vehicles waiting on either side of the water.

Devastating tornadoes can sweep through this location at any point in time, so be on the lookout. A flying vehicle carried by the twister might just wide out your entire squad.

Manifest

Manifest is one of the darker maps in Battlefield 2042 as players battle through the moonlit Brani Island in Singapore. An enormous container yard takes center stage here as players push through both wide-open areas and tight-knit corridors.

Unique to this location, cranes will even pick up and move containers around the map as you fight.

Orbital

Orbital is already looking to be one of the more iconic maps in Battlefield 2042 as the entire location is built around a rocket launch site in French Guiana.

Naturally, teams are fighting for control over this rocket.

However, things can play out in a few different ways. While the dynamic location can indeed pave the way for a safe rocket launch, it can also backfire as well, leading to utter destruction across the map.

Discarded

Set in India, Discarded drops warring factions into a fight to secure nuclear assets. As a result of changing water levels, this map is near a coastline where various ships have been abandoned and scrapped over the years.

Colossus is the name of one such ship on the map, a massive ship that contains a full submarine under the surface. Expect plenty of fights out on the surface but even more of a challenge underground.

Renewal

Renewal is one of the more visually unique maps in Battlefield 2042. Set in the Egyptian desert, this location is split completely in two. A massive wall divides the map in half with a lush locale on one side and a dry, barren landscape on the other.

Various structures and facilities are dotted throughout, but each side will distinct in terms of combat opportunities.

Hourglass

Hourglass is described as a ‘city lost in sand.’ As one of the larger maps in Battlefield 2042, players will be pushing through a variety of areas ranging from a full stadium to a shipping convoy.

In the background, you’ll see Qatar’s cityscape though it won’t be easy to spot at all times. Throughout any given match, sandstorms can take hold and completely obscure your vision.

Breakaway

Last but not least for All Out Warfare maps is Breakaway. The single biggest map in 2042, this Antarctic battleground is set in the snowy mountainside, with players fighting across all levels of elevation.

Vehicles will be your best friends in this enormous location as traveling on foot could take quite some time.

While seven maps are confirmed for All Out Warfare, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here and over at @bravoINTEL as any further locations are unveiled ahead of Battlefield 2042’s release.