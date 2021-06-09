Battlefield 2042: Release date, reveal, game modes, setting, rumors - Dexerto

Battlefield 2042 is the next installment in the massive FPS franchise and fans are looking forward to taking their place as Specialists in a world on the brink. Here’s everything you need to know about DICE’s highly-anticipated multiplayer shooter.

Alongside Call of Duty, Battlefield remains one of the most popular and long-standing FPS franchises on the market. The series has garnered a dedicated fanbase that enjoys large-scale battles fought across huge and expansive maps. They didn’t release a new game in 2020, so news that DICE was working on another game in the series for 2021 has fans very excited.

After leaving fans in the dark for months, on June 9, EA finally released the reveal trailer for the game and confirmed its official name, Battlefield 2042.

A host of new details were provided by the developers including what to expect from multiplayer, weapons, vehicles, and the overall story. Not only that, EA even revealed the game’s scheduled release date and there isn’t too long to wait.

During the reveal trailer on June 9, EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, 2021. Keep in mind, this date could be shifted back in the event of a delay.

However, with the DICE developers and management at EA citing that they’re ahead of schedule, it’s likely Battlefield 2042 will release on time.

It’s worth noting you can tune into EA Play live on July 22 for the first look at Battlefield 2042’s multiplayer experience, so make sure it’s marked on your calendar!

Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer

Battlefield 2042’s reveal trailer premiered on June 9, 2021, and unveils a range of new details on DICE’s upcoming title.

When and where is Battlefield 2042 set?

Battlefield 2042 is set in the modern era in the midst of a world war driven by a conflict between the USA and Russia. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to countless desperate nations on the brink of crisis.

As the two biggest superpowers on the planet continue to forge war against each other, players join a group known as Specialists who fight for both sides and do not represent a flag.

Their goal is to fight for what matters and protect the non-patriated in this new war-torn world.

Battlefield 2042 maps and modes

Battlefield 2042 will launch with three separate standout multiplayer experiences for players to jump into. While fans of the franchise will recognize some returning features, DICE has certainly made some major additions to evolve the gameplay.

All-Out Warfare

All-Out Warfare is the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and hosting up to 128 players. Players will experience the intensity of war like never before with maps featuring dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events.

Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone is a brand new squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE. EA hasn’t revealed all the details on this mode but they’ve made it clear that it’s very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes.

To be announced

The third experience is another exciting mode for the franchise that is going to be unveiled during the EA Play live event on July 22. Although we don’t know much about the mode, EA has voiced that it’s a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home playing.

In terms of maps, Battlefield 2042 is looking to raise the bar when it comes to scale and choices that players can make while exploring a landmass.

It’s obvious DICE wanted to create sandbox-enabling maps that change and evolve throughout a conflict. It’s worth noting the All-Out Warfare mode will host 128 players on the next-gen consoles and PC, but only 64 players on the PS4 and Xbox One. This is to ensure players on those systems still receive an optimized experience.

Battlefield 2042 will launch with seven separate maps for the All-Out Warfare mode:

Kaleidoscope – Set in Sogdo, South Korea, forces here will close to control a quantum-powered disinformation hub after an attack threatens the global network.

– Set in Sogdo, South Korea, forces here will close to control a quantum-powered disinformation hub after an attack threatens the global network. Manifest – Set in Brani Island, Singapore, players will see a strategic flashpoint emerge as global trade chokes this location which is vital for the American supply lines.

– Set in Brani Island, Singapore, players will see a strategic flashpoint emerge as global trade chokes this location which is vital for the American supply lines. Orbital – Set in Kourou, French Guiana. the battle here is over a rocket launch site as a controversial space launch becomes a race against time.

– Set in Kourou, French Guiana. the battle here is over a rocket launch site as a controversial space launch becomes a race against time. Discarded – Set in Alang, India, here you see shipbreakers facing tidal extremes as factions fight to secure rogue nuclear assets.

– Set in Alang, India, here you see shipbreakers facing tidal extremes as factions fight to secure rogue nuclear assets. Renewal – Set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt, players will fight for a groundbreaking agriculture technology center in the Egyptian Desert.

Set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt, players will fight for a groundbreaking agriculture technology center in the Egyptian Desert. Hourglass – Set in Doha, Qatar, shifting sands and a lost shipping convoy tear a city center apart.

– Set in Doha, Qatar, shifting sands and a lost shipping convoy tear a city center apart. Breakaway – Set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, struggles over oil and gas pushes soldiers to the brink as industry clashes with nature and ice gives way.

Specialists in Battlefield 2042

Players will step into the boots of Specialists in Battlefield 2042, each with their own Specialist Trait and Specialty that they can use to their advantage.

It’s worth noting that alongside their specific abilities, Specialists will have fully customizable loadouts for players to tweak and perfect.

So far, EA has revealed four of the ten Specialists that players can expect to see at launch. You can check them out below:

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele

Place of Birth: South Africa

South Africa Class: Recon

Recon Specialty: OV-P Recon Drone

OV-P Recon Drone Trait: Movement Sensor

Webster Mackay

Place of Birth: Canada

Canada Class: Assault

Assault Specialty: Grappling Hook

Grappling Hook Trait: Nimble

Maria Falck

Place of Birth: Germany

Germany Class: Support

Support Specialty: S21 Syrette Pistol

S21 Syrette Pistol Trait: Combat Surgeon

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Place of Birth: Russia

Russia Class: Engineer

Engineer Specialty: SG-36 Sentry Gun

SG-36 Sentry Gun Trait: Sentry Operator

Battlefield 2042 open beta and editions

There are three different Battlefield 2042 editions available to purchase and each of them offers a series of exclusive rewards and bonuses:

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition: $59.99 (PS4, Xbox One & PC) $69.99 (PS5 & Xbox Series X/S)

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition: $89.99 (PC) $99.99 (Console)

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition: $109.99 (PC) $119,99 (Console)

EA has confirmed that players who pre-order Battlefield 2042 ahead of the release date in October will receive access to the open beta at an unspecified date.

On top of this, EA Play members can try out the game on October 15 for a 10-hour trial period and receive 10% off their pre-order.

Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode

While it’s still possible Battlefield 2042 will release with a BR mode, it seems very unlikely based on the way DICE described the final unspecified multiplayer experience.

According to them, it’s an “exciting new game-type” that serves as a “love letter to long-time players.” Based on these statements, it’s unlikely that DICE is referring to a Battle Royale mode.

However, it’s possible they’re developing a BR on the side and are looking to release it in the future in a similar way to Warzone, we’ll just have to and see.

Keep checking back often, as we’ll make sure to keep this article up-to-date with all the latest Battlefield 2042 release date news, leaks, and updates.

