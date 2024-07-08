Baldur’s Gate 3 players obsessed with “most broken class in the game”

One Baldur’s Gate 3 subclass has proven itself as the “most broken class in the game,” leaving fans wondering why they chose anything else.

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ability to take almost any class, race, and design, and create something powerful. But one option seems to leave the rest in the dust, and the community is absolutely obsessed.

The subclass comes from the Monk in the form of the Way of the Open Hand. This focuses on simple but incredibly deadly punches and is undeniably one of the most OP builds in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This was echoed by the community on Reddit, with one player sharing that “Once I played OH Monk, the other subclasses felt weak” both slamming other builds and praising the powerful nature of the punchy subclass.

Larian Studios The Open Hand Monk is an extremely OP subclass to choose.

“Trying to play a Shadow Monk Shadowheart and Four Elements Monk Gale on a current playthrough after just completing my first Honor Run using an Open Hand Monk Karlach. Even when trying to use them both as Tavern Brawlers, the Open Hand version just felt so much better,” added the player.

They went on to explain that “those Topple Flurries, the ability to get another bonus action (while also regenerating ki), and the extra damage from Manifestations kind of make the other subclasses feel like they can’t compete. I’m not even sure the other subclasses actually do anything better than an Open Hand Monk.”

The Open Hand Monk is a simple subclass to master, especially when up against the likes of Sorcerers, Wizards, and other spellcasting options. All they need to do is use Ki and tactical punches to utterly destroy the enemy.

It helps that the OH Monk gets some impressive attacks through Flurry of Blows, gains necrotic damage to some of their hits, can easily gain hitpoints through Wholeness of Boy, and even sets off explosions with their punches.

Players were quick to agree, with others adding on new ways to make the character even more powerful: “Open Hand Tavern Brawler Monk with unarmed attacks is completely OP. I ran it on my last playthrough. I could literally move around the entire map and I was maxing 4-5 hits a turn. Health wasn’t an issue because I would place buffs on my Monk before major fights to beef her up.”

Others explained their experiences in Honour Mode: “On an Honour Mode run I literally swapped out a character for Halsin right before the Act 2 finale. I respecced Halsin into OH Monk 5 Thief 3 with Tavern Brawler with NO GEAR OR ARMOR and he basically solo’d Ketheric and Myrkul. The damage, the hit chance, and the double attack off a bonus action that topples. What can compete with that?”

Ultimately, if you combine the Open Hand Monk with Tavern Brawler, you’ve created an incredibly powerful character that’s a lot like One Punch Man, or just a superhero in their own right. It’s well worth either trying this out in your next run or equipping one of your favorite companions with the class combo.