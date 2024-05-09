Baldur’s Gate 3 players say one subclass is essential for Honor Mode

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe one subclass is a must-have during Honor Mode, especially when Total Party Kills become a risk.

While a fun challenge, an Honor Mode run in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t exactly a breeze to navigate, thanks in no small part to stronger bosses and permadeath.

Players keep finding ways to make the mode more manageable, though, with one person now claiming a certain subclass can turn the tide of a difficult run. According to Reddit user velatieren, BG3’s Thief Rogue subclass makes all of the difference in the world with its 3x Dash ability.

The Redditor explained that the Thief Rogue’s Dash most notably becomes handy when players face down the threat of a TPK – a Total Party Kill, which wipes out everyone in the group. With 3x Dash, a Thief Rogue subclass character can zoom across the map in a single turn and land in camp.

If at least one party member enjoys the safety of camp, players can avoid losing their Honor Mode run to a TPK. As the Reddit user stated, Baldur’s Gate 3 users will only lose their “dignity” when relying on this Thief Rogue subclass method.

Larian Studios The Thief Rogue is one of BG3’s many subclasses.

Typically, avoiding TPK concerns comes down to a matter of leaving one companion in the camp when a difficult challenge looms ahead. This reduces the party size to three, which isn’t ideal, but it beats losing all four characters because of one combat mistake.

As such, using the Thief Rogue Dash when the going gets tough could prove a smart alternative. However, some Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the Reddit thread argued velatieren’s subclass technique doesn’t hold a candle to other tricks.

One person remarked, “Sounds like having an invisibility potion with extra steps.”

Meanwhile, another user vouched for the Gloom Stalker Ranger build, writing, “multiclassing with gloomstalker ranger is honestly just better in nearly every way.”