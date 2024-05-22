These weird Baldur’s Gate 3 class combos are fantastically chaotic

Baldur’s Gate 3’s class system is incredibly deep, offering players all the options that they would expect from D&D. Having said that, its successes are often best demonstrated by the interactions between party members, as many in the community have found out.

The game allows players to have several characters join their party, all of whom come with their own classes and abilities. These play a fairly hefty role in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s narrative, as well as fleshing out the backstories of those in the party.

However, Baldur’s Gate 3 does allow for both class and subclass to be changed for any party member. This is done by returning to camp and speaking to Withers, allowing players to reroll anyone for a small fee.

Larian Studios Astarion can be made to fill a very different role

Players have been sharing some of their favorite approaches to this, some of which have led to hilarious and downright weird unintended consequences.

“I made Shadowheart a barbarian. Her rage scream is one of the best, and it really felt like she was unleashing 4 decades of trauma on Viconia’s head,” posted one player.

Another player pointed out the hilarious contradiction between Astarion’s character and some of the things he has to come out with as a Druid, saying: “I played Astarion origin as a spore druid. It was so funny when he gets druid lines talking about the balance of nature or the noble nature of dogs. I just imagine he said all those lines sarcastically, and they work!”

A third added: “I decided to make Astarion into a good Cleric, Wyll into a rogue, and Lae’zel into a bard. Actually, in that run, I flip-flopped and swapped everyone’s classes. It was the most bizarre experience I had with that game, but the most fun.”

The idea that it’s even possible to change something so fundamental and have Baldur’s Gate 3 still function is a minor miracle. The fact that it has the potential to make it better for some, is even more impressive.