Is Shinjuku Showdown the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc?

Shinjuku Showdown Arc sees the sorcerers finally join forces to fight against Sukuna. This has led many to believe that this is the final Jujutsu Kaisen Arc ever, but is that true?

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the biggest manga and anime series in the world. Despite being relatively young, with its first chapter releasing in 2018, it’s already competing with older titles like One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Black Clover.

Over its six years of serialization, Jujutsu Kaisen has had 11 arcs, with Shinjuku Showdown ongoing right now. This arc started in 2023 with Chapter 222 and has been running for 40 chapters.

Shinjuku Showdown is known for the much-anticipated fight between Gojo and Sukuna, and shows the sorcerers hitting rock bottom as Sukuna regains his original body and full strength. It’s considered one of the best Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, but is it the last one?

Is Shinjuku Showdown the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Shinjuku Showdown is not the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

For a long time, the Shinjuku Showdown was believed to be the last Jujutsu Kaisen arc. There was no official statement on this but the manga’s creator, Gege Akutami, teased the series would end soon and had fans thinking this arc would be the conclusive storyline.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. If a highly popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen were to really end, there would’ve been a clear statement from Weekly Shonen Jump announcing it by now.

In fact, there are reasons to believe the opposite. In the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen’s editor had a special message for readers, even though the manga is on a break this week and wasn’t included in the issue.

The editor’s message said, “Jujutsu Kaisen ‘Shinjuku Showdown’ arc is at its CLIMAX!!”

So, while the Shinjuku Showdown is ending soon with its climax on the way, there will also be more to come after this arc. We’re pretty sure that, if the whole series was ending, the editor wouldn’t have specifically mentioned the Shinjuku Showdown Arc at all.

What happens in Jujutsu Kaisen after the Shinjuku Showdown Arc?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Since the Shinjuku Showdown Arc hasn’t ended yet, it’s difficult to say what’ll happen next. Given the unpredictability of the author, it’s anyone’s guess, really. However, if the series continues, Yuji has to stay alive as the protagonist, as so does Sukuna as the primary antagonist.

What will happen to the rest of the cast is anybody’s guess. Many major character deaths, like Gojo, Choso, Higuruma, Kashimo, and Kenjaku, occurred in the current arc. Those who are left aren’t safe either. That’s particularly true for Yuta, as he’s about to fight Sukuna again after taking over Gojo’s body.

As there’s more of the story after the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, it’s difficult to predict how the fight will play out. For the story to progress further with the King of Curses as the ultimate villain, the ancient sorcerer must survive. But whether he does that by wining the fight or not cannot be said.

Another character who has a big possibility of surviving, mainly because of their potential contribution to the plot, is Megumi. He’s been a passive player for some time now. But maybe the next arc or the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc will give him the opportunity to shine. However, all these are just conjectures at this point.

When the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc will be introduced is unknown. The only inference to draw from the editor’s comment is that the Shinjuku Showdown will enter its climax soon. However, readers should take his comment with a pinch of salt. The last time he commented about Gojo and Sukuna’s fight reaching climax; it went on for 10 more chapters.

For now, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will be released on June 9, 2024. For more on sorcerers and curses, check out our articles on Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.