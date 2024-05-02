Jujutsu Kaisen: Why sorcerers cover their eyes

A lot of sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen cover their eyes, but do they all do it for the same reason?

Jujutsu Kaisen has one of the most complex and intriguing power systems. Jujutsu sorcerers, curse users, and even curses employ cursed energy and cursed techniques for battle. As a Shonen manga that primarily focuses on fights, cursed energy is something almost everyone has. Of course, Maki and Toji are exceptions, but they make up for it with their physical stats and weapons imbued with someone else’ cursed energy.

The curses are born from negative emotions and are called “cursed spirits” or curses. They have varying abilities and can only be defeated by cursed techniques. Very few humans can see those cursed spirits, and even fewer have the power to use them.

However, for some reason, sorcerers always cover their eyes. While Gojo is popular for his iconic blindfold, it’s also not difficult to see that many others cover their eyes.

How covering their eyes helps sorcerers in battle

Sorcerers cover their eyes or wear sunglasses to observe curses stealthily. Curses often get aggressive when they know they’re being watched.

This is especially true for the low-level curses that are either newly manifested or don’t have high intelligence.

So far, we’ve seen Nanami, Masamichi, and Miguel mostly wearing shades. Additionally, Ino covers his face with a mask during battle, while Mei Mei has her braid in front, partially hiding her face. The answer is explained in one of the extra panels of the manga, featuring Nanami’s character description.

Does Gojo cover his eyes for the same reason?

Gojo covers his eyes due to his abilities and not for stealthily observing curses. He doesn’t need to do that since he can defeat any curse effortlessly.

Gojo is the only sorcerer who covers his eyes for another reason entirely. His Six Eyes allow him to see cursed energy in detail. This also allows him to see high-resolution thermography even when wearing a blindfold. Furthermore, Gojo can even recognize things without cursed energy, such as buildings. Still, that’s only because of the residual cursed energy.

Moreover, Gojo gets tired quickly if he leaves his eyes uncovered. Gojo’s sunglasses also block all vision for ordinary people, therefore, his blindfold and shades work the same way for him.

According to the official fanbook, he wears his blindfold or shades depending on his mood. He also wears shades mostly when he’s meeting girls. Although it’s mostly meant as a joke, in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, we do see Gojo enjoying attention from Rika’s classmates. Either way, Gojo covering his eyes isn’t the same as other sorcerers.

