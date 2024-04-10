Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Everything we know so far

Jujutsu Kaisen has cast a spell on the world, becoming the defining anime of the 2020s. Now that the Shibuya Incident Arc is done, when can you expect Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Perhaps spell isn’t quite the word, since Jujutsu Kaisen is all about dark magic. Curse might be more appropriate for the anime show, since its presence has been widespread.

With millions around the world now following Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Sorcerers in their battle against the evil Sukuna, it’s by far one of the biggest and best anime around.

We’ve pulled some wizardry of our own to gather all information you might want on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Here’s what we know about the show’s release date, trailer, and plot.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 doesn’t have a release window yet. We know more is coming, but we’ll almost certainly be waiting until at least 2025 for more episodes.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

MAPPA announced an adaptation of the Culling Game Arc right after Season 2 had finished.

However, there was a gap of over two years between the first and second seasons, so we’ve got another year to go at least. If the studio decides to make another film — like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 — that wait may be longer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer

The first teaser for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was released in December 2023, containing a few character images from the manga, alongside confirmation of the Culling Game Arc.

Article continues after ad

Short and sweet, the over 3 million views it’s accrued suggests fans are hotly anticipating what’s coming.

Another full trailer won’t arrive until much closer to release. We’d expect second half of 2024 at the earliest for new footage.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 spoilers: what is the Culling Game Arc about?

In the Culling Game, jujutsu sorcerers are pitted against each other by Kenjaku as part of a ritual to generate a colossal amount of cursed energy in order to merge the population of Japan with Master Tengen.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Yuji and his friends wind up competing to save a fellow student, pushing them deep into the scheme before they can stop it.

Article continues after ad

It’s an action-packed storyline that presents plenty of opportunity for MAPPA to create more dazzling fight scenes and sequences. The scale and amount of characters will be a challenge for the studio, but nothing they won’t be able to overcome based on previous results — even if we get the best version on Blu-ray.

Where can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

New episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen will be on Crunchyroll.

The service has been the home of Jujutsu Kaisen for English-speaking audiences since it premiered, and the third season will be no different.

That’s everything we know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Our upcoming anime list will keep you informed of what else is coming out. You can learn more with our guides to Demon Slayer Season 4, Tower of God Season 2, My Hero Academia Season 7, and Solo Leveling Season 2.

Article continues after ad