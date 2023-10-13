Jujutsu Kaisen: 35 character deaths explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark Shonen series with a lot of death counts – so here’s a list of 35 character deaths.

Even among the dark Shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for its brutal storytelling. The story is set in a world where negative emotions pile up and give birth to cursed spirits who threaten the people’s safety. Jujutsu sorcerers risk their lives to deal with those curses and also guide young students to do the same.

However, the battle against curses is never-ending since they will continue to exist as long as humans do. If that wasn’t enough, there are also curse users who go against the sorcerers. As such, the Jujutsu society has suffered countless casualties over the years and continues to do so.

Although the anime is only airing its Season 2, the manga is in its final stretch and has its fair share of tragedies. The number only keeps increasing as the Sorceres fight the villains. Here’s a list of 35 characters who have died in Jujutsu Kaisen so far. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the anime and manga.

1. Wasuke Itadori

Wasuke was Itador’s grandfather, who was introduced at the beginning of the series. He is also the first character to die in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji’s parents weren’t around, so Wasuke raised him. The young boy mentioned that Wasuke was more like a father to him. He succumbed to his old age and died after requesting Yuji to help others so he wouldn’t feel lonely at the time of his death.

2. Tadashi Okazaki

Tadashi was a criminal serving his sentence at the Eishu Juvenile Detention Center. He ran over a little girl and killed her after driving without a license. He was also one of the few people who saw the cursed womb metamorphosing in the air. After the curse matured, it killed Tadashi and other staff members. After hearing Tadashi’s mother cry for him, Yuji intended to save him, but he was already dead by then.

3. Nagi Yoshino

Nagi was Junpei’s mother and his only family. She differed from conventional parents who forced their children to do as they asked. Even after knowing her son is skipping school, she trusts him and encourages him to do what he thinks is right. A random cursed spirit killed Nagi, but it was actually a plot by Mahito to manipulate Junpei. The curse only entered Nagi’s house because of Sukuna’s finger placed there by Mahito.

4. Junpei Yoshino

Junpei was an ordinary school student who became a curse user after meeting Mahito. Mahito only considered him a toy and manipulated him for fun. He even killed Junpei’s mother to drive him to the edge. Yuji and Junpei had already known each other by then, so the former went to save him. However, Mahito turned Junpei into a transfigured human and killed him right in front of Yuji. The incident made Yuji resent Mahito till the very end.

5. Kechizu

Kechizu was one of the Death Paintings and the youngest brother of Choso and Eso. Like his brothers, he had the Rot and Decay techniques but was weaker than them. He fought Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi alongside Eso. Yuji and Nobara managed to overpower him, and the latter’s technique blew up the cursed womb in an instant.

6. Eso

Eso was the middle brother of Choso and Kechizu. Unlike Kechizu, he had a humanoid form and was stronger. Apart from Rot and Decay, Eso had other techniques as well. Yuji and Nobara fought the brothers, believing they were cursed spirits, which soon turned out to be wrong. After seeing Eso cry over Kechizu’s death, Yuji felt immensely guilty but still had to carry out his mission. Yuji helped Nobara kill Eso as he was running away from the scene.

7. Suguru Geto

Suguru is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters, and his death took place in the prequel movie. He was first introduced as a ruthless antagonist, but fans grew to love him after his backstory was revealed. No one could ever take Suguru’s place in Gojo’s life, and the latter went through extreme distress after his betrayal. Suguru was fatally wounded after losing to Yuta, and Gojo dealt the final blow.

8. Rika Orimo

Rika was Yuta’s childhood friend, and the two promised to marry once they grew up. However, Rika died in a car accident at the age of eleven. Because of Yuta’s immense cursed energy, his inability to accept Rika’s death turned her into a special-grade apparition. She stayed by Yuta’s side for years before he finally managed to free her from his curse. Even after Rika’s soul passed on to the afterlife, the cursed spirit still remains with Yuta and helps him in battle.

9. Riko Amanai

Riko was a Star Plasma Vessel destined to merge with Master Tengen to maintain the barriers. Master Tengen’s immortality isn’t perfect, as they would require a new vessel every few centuries. However, many non-sorcerers didn’t want Master Tengen to be “tainted” by using other bodies. Ultimately, Riko is killed by the assassin Toji Fushiguro even though she has Gojo and Geto protecting her.

10. Misato Kuroi

Misato Kuroi was Riko’s caretaker since the latter was four years old. Riko’s parents died long ago, so Misato was her only family. Although she could see curses and had decent enough skills, she was a non-combatant and was unable to protect the young girl. Shiu Kong took away Misato after Riko’s death. Her death was only hinted at but never confirmed until later in the series.

11. Toji Fushiguro

Toji was a member of the Zenin Clan but was never accepted by them for not having any cursed energy. He was one of the strongest characters in the series, who had a heavenly-restricted body. Toji’s superhuman skills and sharpened five senses allowed him to defeat even special-grade sorcerers. After getting fatal injuries from Toji, Gojo used the Reverse Cursed Technique for the first time and killed the Sorcerer Killer.

12. Yu Haibara

Yu Haibara was Kento Nanami’s classmate and junior of Gojo and Geto. A year after Riko’s death, when Geto was still unable to move from it, Haibara and Nanami were dispatched on a mission to kill a Grade 2 curse. Upon reaching there, they find out that it was actually a deity of the area and strong enough to be a Grade 1. The curse was too powerful for inexperienced sorceres, causing Haibara’s death. After the tragedy, Gojo went there to kill the curse.

13. Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru)

Kokichi Muta’s death was the first character death in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc. He helped Mahito and his allies infiltrate the Jujutsu School so he could get a normal body with Idle Transfiguration. As a result of his heavenly restricted body, Kokichi had immense cursed energy but a frail body. After successfully acquiring a healthy body, Mahito killed Kokichi shortly before the Shibuya Incident commenced.

14. Hanami

Hanami was an unregistered special-grade cursed spirit allied with Jogo, Dagon, and Mahito. Alongside Jogo and Choso, Hanami was asked to keep Gojo at the same place for twenty minutes so Kenjaku could activate the Prison Realm. After seeing the villains ruthlessly murder civilians, Gojo became extremely annoyed and killed Hanami easily.

15. Ogami

Ogami was a curse user who allied herself with Kenjaku to seal Gojo. She wanted to commit crimes freely, but Gojo’s existence restricted her. Ogami had the ability to summon the body or soul information from a deceased person using their corpse. She was killed after summoning Toji, whom she was unable to control.

16. Dagon

Dagon was already much earlier in the series but matured only in the Shibuya Incident arc. Nanami, Naobito, Maki, and Megumi joined forces but were still no match for Dagon’s overwhelming strength. However, Toji enters the domain and kills him simply by being guided by instinct. Dagon completely disregarded Toji, a person with no cursed energy, and paid the price for it.

17. Naobito Zenin

As a powerful sorcerer and head of the Zenin Clan, Naobito was fighting on the front lines of the Shibuya Incident. He played a crucial role in defeating Dagon as he stopped him from levitating, allowing Toji to land the final blow. However, after Dagon’s domain got closed, Jogo entered the scene and burned the already injured sorcerers. Although Nanami and Maki survived the attack despite being severely injured, Naobito died.

18. Mimiko Hasaba

Suguru adopted Mimiko along with her twin sister, Nanako. After seeing two little girls being abused and kept prisoner by their village, he killed all the residents and took them with her. The sisters were curse users and helped Suguru during his Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Mimiko and Nanako requested Sukuna to kill Kenjaku, but he instead blew up Mimiko’s head after being annoyed.

19. Nanako Hasaba

After seeing Mimiko die, Nanako attempted to attack Sukuna. However, her head gets cut in half the very next second. Sukuna was annoyed at the sisters, who thought they could get leverage on him by knowing about the location of the last finger and asking him to do a favor in return. Despite everything they did, these two character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen were really pitiful as they only wanted to free Geto’s body from Kenjaku.

20. Jogo

Jogo forced Yuji to consume ten of Sukuna’s fingers, making it a total of fifteen. He had hoped to get Sukuna on their side, but the latter instead attacked the curse. The fight didn’t last long, but Sukuna took this opportunity to destroy a large part of Shibuya. After the fight was over, Sukuna gave Jogo the acknowledgment he desperately sought. After hearing Sukuna call him “strong,” Jogo cried and took his last breath.

21. Haruta Shigemo

Haruta was a curse user allied with Kenjaku. After causing trouble during the Sister School Exchange Event, he returned to Shibuya and started attacking sorcerers and their assistants. Haruta was brutally defeated by Nanami but managed to survive that and went ahead to kill Megumi. However, before he could do that, Sukuna interfered and destroyed Shibuya while also vertically cutting Haruto in half.

22. Kento Nanami

As a fan-favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character, Nanami’s death was extremely shocking, especially with how brutal it was. After getting injured in Dagon’s domain, Jogo burns Nanami’s body completely. However, even with those fatal wounds, he continues to kill the transmuted humans in Shibuya until he encounters Mahito. The curse easily blows up Nanami’s upper body. The sorcerer dies in front of Yuji, adding more to his trauma and despair.

23. Nobara Kugisaki (unconfirmed)

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, Nobara crosses paths with Mahito and receives a fatal injury. Arata Nitta stops the bleeding and tries to save her, saying the chances of her survival are slim. However, the series never revealed her status since then, making the fandom believe that she may have perished. In chapter 210, Yuji and Megumi talk about their intention not to let Kurusu become a replacement for Nobara – hinting that she indeed died.

24. Mahito

There’s probably no other character death in Jujutsu Kaisen more satisfying than Mahito’s. He was the embodiment of evil, who enjoyed toying with others. He even killed a bunch of fan-favorite characters and got what he deserved. Since Yuji was his natural enemy, Mahito ultimately lost against him. However, before Yuji could kill the curse, Kenjaku used Geto’s ability to absorb him.

25. Mai Zenin

The Zenin Clan conspired to kill Maki, Mai, and Megumi. By the time Maki reached the clan, Mai was already gravely injured. Since Maki was not a match against Ogi, she gets thrown into a pit along with Mai. The sisters would’ve died, but Mai instead decides to use her last bit of energy to create a weapon for Maki. Mai’s death lifted the restrictions on Maki’s body – since they’re twins and one and the same. Hence, Maki destroyed her entire clan to avenge Mai.

26. Ogi Zenin

Ogi always considered himself talented enough to be the clan head but never became one because his daughters were “weak,” according to the Zenins. He always hated his daughters and gladly took the opportunity to kill them. However, Mai decides to sacrifice herself to forge a powerful sword for Maki, which the latter uses to cut Ogi’s head in half.

27. Chojuro Zenin

Chojuro was a minor character and a member of the Zenin Family and its elite unit of jujutsu sorcerers, the Hei. He tried to stop Maki’s outburst alongside several members, but she killed him too. Using his innate technique, Earth Arms created two giant stone arms to attack Maki, clasping her between the hands. However, she was easily able to break out of it.

28. Jinichi Zenin

Jinichi was a minor character and a member of the Zenin Family and its elite unit of jujutsu sorcerers, the Hei. As a Grade 1 sorcerer, he possessed a highly destructive technique that could conjure giant fists that were propelled by cursed energy like a missile. Using Ranta as a distraction, he gave his all to kill Maki but eventually failed. Maki showed no mercy and brutally severed his head and threw it in the lake.

29. Ranta Zenin

Ranta was a minor character and a member of the Zenin Family and its elite unit of jujutsu sorcerers, the Hei. During Maki’s attack on the clan members, Ranta sacrificed himself to give Jinichi an opportunity to kill her. However, the two were no match against her. Ranta took his final breath after seeing Jinichi’s defeat and died with a smile after fulfilling his duty.

30. Naoya Zenin

Naoya was the youngest son of Naobito Zenin, the clan head. Because of his skills, he believed himself to be the true heir of the Zenin Clan. After seeing Maki throw Jinichi’s head in the water, he fought her but eventually lost. Although she defeated him, Maki’s mother killed him with an ordinary knife. Because Naoya didn’t die from cursed energy, he came back as a vengeful spirit and finally lost to Maki and Noritoshi Kamo.

31. Masamichi Yaga

Yaga’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen was shocking since he was one of the few characters introduced in the early chapters. Not only that, Yoshinobu Gakuganji killed him, someone Yaga got along with really well. However, Gakuganji was following orders from the higher-ups, who took advantage of Gojo’s absence and framed Yaga for conspiring with Geto.

32. Yuki Tsukumo

One of the best female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuki was a special-grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, which is why her death was a great loss to the Jujutsu society. She stayed behind with Choso to protect Master Tengen while the others went ahead with their plan to unseal Gojo. Even with Choso’s help, Yuki was no match against Kenjaku and died while allowing the former to escape.

33. Tsumiki Fushiguro

Tsumiki was Megumi’s step-sister, who was in a coma because of an unknown nationwide curse. In the Culling Game Arc, the series reveals that the curse was to prepare them as vessels to revive ancient sorcerers. Tsumiki’s body was used to revive Yorozu. By then, Sukuna had already taken over Megumi’s body and used the young sorcerer’s technique to kill Tsumiki, thereby making the latter fall into endless despair.

34. Satoru Gojo

It hasn’t been long since the internet exploded due to the death of Jujutsu Kaisen fans’ beloved character. Gojo has been an important character in the story since the beginning. He was sealed in the Shibuya Incident arc and appeared after a long time. During the battle of the strongest, he fought against the King of Curses valiantly but was ultimately no match against the embodiment of disaster.

35. Hajime Kashimo

Hajime was an ancient curse user revived during the Culling Game. After losing against Hakari, he switched sides and joined the sorcerers in hopes of fighting Sukuna. After the King of Curses defeated Gojo, Kashimo jumped right into the battlefield. Kashimo also revealed his godly cursed technique. However, even the God of Lightning was defeated too easily.

