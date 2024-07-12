Jujutsu Kaisen is ending – here’s what you should know

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is heading for the home stretch as creator Gege Akutami announced the final arc, so what will happen in the ending?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga commenced its Shinjuku Showdown Arc in Chapter 222, which was released in May 2023. It begins with the highly-anticipated Gojo vs Sukuna, which is still the most exciting fight in the entire series. Following Gojo’s tragic demise, the manga continues as the sorcerers unite to defeat the King of Curses.

In May 2024, the JJK manga editor confirmed the Shinjuku Showdown Arc would soon conclude. Not only that, in July 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami confirmed the Shinjuku Showdown is the final arc or saga.

Sukuna’s end is now closer than ever, which means Jujutsu Kaisen is closer to its ending than ever. However, the story still has to unravel plenty of secrets before its conclusion.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen manga end?

There has currently been no official confirmation regarding when the manga will reach its conclusion.

During Jump Festa 2024, Gege Akutami said, “This is probably the last Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa while it is in serialization.” However, this is only an estimate, and the manga may also run into next year.

What is happening in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc?

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is currently focused on the final fight against two main villains.

Manga Plus

While most of the arc focuses on the fight against the King of Curses, the story takes a brief detour as Yuta and Takaba defeat Kenjaku. Throughout the arc, Sukuna has been running the gauntlet against the entire cast as the sorcerers still find it difficult to defeat the villain.

However, the King of Curses is finally reaching his limit and is now forced into a corner. According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers, the sorcerers reveal the final plan to split Megumi’s soul from Sukuna.

The primary goal from the beginning is Megumi’s rescue, and the manga finally reveals the only way to save him. Once Megumi is saved, Sukuna likely won’t be able to maintain his current body, which will make it easier for the sorcerers to defeat him as well.

Will the merger happen?

Crunchyroll

Kenjaku’s plan from the very beginning has been to merge Master Tengen with the entire Japanese population. However, this catastrophic event will only be initiated when all the Culling Games players are dead. Even if Sukuna can’t defeat all the players, he can always rely on a Binding Vow if he has enough strength left.

So far, there is no indication of the merger happening. However, Kenjaku’s final words about his will being passed on clearly indicate there’s more to it than meets the eye. Even if a merger will happen due to a Binding Vow, the surviving sorcerers are either too injured or exhausted to defeat it.

What mysteries does Jujutsu Kaisen have to unravel before ending?

Manga Plus

Although the manga is in its final stretch, there are still many unanswered questions. Kenjaku’s and Sukuna’s stories or a Heian-era flashback will offer valuable context to the journey.

Many things about the past are unknown, making Sukuna’s goal unclear. Everything about Sukuna, even his name, is a mystery to fans.

Furthermore, Megumi still has to return and has a role to play, though it’s uncertain what it will be. The manga also confirms Yuta belongs to both the Fujiwara and Michizane bloodlines but doesn’t shed much light on it. Hakari and Uraume are still fighting and the battle must reach its conclusion before Sukuna is defeated.

For more dark sorcery, check out our explanation of the latest plot twist and all major character deaths in the manga so far. Or, find out who Gege Akutami’s favorite Demon Slayer character is.