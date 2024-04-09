Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 strongest characters Sukuna defeated

Sukuna is currently the most powerful antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen – so here’s a list of the ten strongest characters he has defeated.

Despite being the primary antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna is still shrouded in mystery. He is the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer in history, and he lived in the Heian Era. Even now, the anime show and manga have yet to reveal his real name, his past, his defeat against the Heian Era sorcerers, and his innate technique.

Nonetheless, we know that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Sukuna is literally an embodiment of disaster, and he has proven time and again that he’s unstoppable. He has killed thousands of people in the series, including Jujutsu Sorcerers, curses, and even innocent humans.

Ever since the series began, Ryomen Sukuna has had several incredible fights. He always appears at unexpected moments to snatch the limelight from the protagonist. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

10. Atsuya Kusakabe

Jujutsu Kaisen hid Kusakabe’s powers for years, only to reveal in Chapter 253 that he is the strongest first-grade sorcerer. After all the students and sorcerers lose one after the other, Kusabke fights the King of Curses. As the last one standing, he gives it all.

However, that simply isn’t enough. Sukuna makes easy work of him and doesn’t even break a sweat when defeating him. The entire fight is only one chapter long, which includes flashbacks in between.

9. Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori is one of the incarnated ancient sorcerers from four hundred years ago. He has a powerful innate technique and a Domain Expansion. He also goes toe-to-toe with Yuta and Takako Uro in a three-way battle. Nonetheless, Ryu loses against Sukuna far too easily.

After performing the Bath Ritual, Sukuna encounters Ryu and rudely tells him to move. Although Ryu is afraid, he attempts to attack the King of Curses, only to receive a massive cut on his chest. Sukuna is impressed that Ryu survives it. Even so, he uses a second and more powerful attack, killing Ryu in an instant.

8. Jogo

No one enjoyed the Shibuya Incident Arc more than Sukuna. After all, not only does he gain the power of 15 fingers, but he also causes destruction to his heart’s content. Not long after Sukuna is awake, he fights Jogo, but the latter is no match against his overwhelming strength.

The King of Curses used Fire Arrow to defeat Jogo at his own game. Even so, Sukuna acknowledged Jogo and called him “strong.” The curse cried after finally getting recognition from someone.

7. Hajime Kashimo

Kashimo and Sukuna belonged in different eras, but that didn’t stop him from wanting to fight the King of Curses. Kashimo was also one of the strongest sorcerers in his era and lived for the fun of battle. His wish to fight Sukuna finally came true when he was incarnated during the Culling Game.

Kashimo had already declared that he would fight Sukuna if Gojo lost. And as soon as Gojo was defeated, Kashimo had his chance. Sukuna then revealed his trump card by reincarnating in his true form and defeated him way too easily.

6. Yorozu

Yorozu was also a Heian Era sorcerer and was obsessed with Sukuna. She was incarnated in Tsumiki Fushiguro’s body, and Sukuna had the golden chance to destroy Megumi’s soul once and for all. She didn’t have a lot of roles, and she was only used by Sukuna for his plans.

He knew that Megumi had the ability to become a cage, just like Yuji. Hence, he was waiting for the right time to follow his plans. Sukuna used Megumi’s technique to kill Tsumiki, which managed to suppress Megumi. The Bath Ritual was the final nail in the coffin.

5. Hiromi Higuruma

Higuruma was a newly awakened sorcerer who first fought Yuji and then joined the sorcerers in their final battle against Sukuna. He was incredibly powerful and was deemed a genius second only to Satoru Gojo. Sukuna was impressed by the level of strength he had accumulated in a few weeks and honored him by calling his name.

However, Higuruma was still nowhere near as strong as Sukuna, and he knew that. He was ready to sacrifice himself to fulfill his “role.” He dies in Chapter 247, entrusting his will to Yuji. Higuruma’s death parallels Nanami’s, forcing Yuji to relive the same trauma. Furthermore, after Gojo, he may be the only person who gets Sukuna’s acknowledgment of his insane talent.

4. Hana Kurusu (Angel)

Hana Kurusu is alive, but she was beaten up pretty badly by Sukuna, but at least she’s alive thanks to Shoko. Fueled by her anger after seeing Sukuna take over Megumi’s body, she was actually pretty close to defeating Sukuna.

However, Sukuna fooled Kurusu into believing that Megumi had regained control over his body only to get her in close range. When she got in his embrace and disengaged her technique, he used the golden chance to wound her severely.

3. Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta is currently the only special-grade sorcerer remaining in JJK. He first killed Kenjaku and then soon joined the battle against Sukuna to lend Yuji his support. Yuta and Yuji fought the villain together. He even revealed his Domain Expansion. The fight was intense, but Yuta knew they would’ve been killed had it not been for Gojo reducing Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output.

Yuta was severely wounded in the battle while making way for Maki to sneak up behind the King of Curses. His injuries were too serious, and Rika carried him to Shoko while crying her eyes out. The fight continues, but we have yet to see him.

2. Mahoraga

Sukuna vs Mahoraga is one of the most insane moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, both in anime and manga. The anime even had an extended version of the fight as it hypes up the duel between two monsters. Megumi was never able to control Mahoraga, and he knew he would die if he summoned him.

However, he started an exorcism ritual to defeat Haruta Shigemo in Shibuya. Sukuna sensed Mahoraga’s presence and defeated the Shikigami to save Megumi’s life. That also allowed him to gain control of Mahoraga and use him in his battle against Gojo.

1. Satoru Gojo

The most intense fight in Jujutsu Kaisen is Gojo vs Sukuna, the battle of the strongest. The series had foreshadowed it since the beginning, and it began soon after Gojo was unsealed. By then, Sukuna had gained control of Megumi’s body.

The fight went on for 14 chapters and included several thrilling moments. In the beginning, it seemed like they were evenly matched. However, in Chapter 236, Gojo revealed that Sukuna didn’t even go all out. The battle of the strongest ended with Gojo’s death.

For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.