Tokyo is considered the mecca for all things anime. So here are our top 10 series set in Japan’s capital city.

There are few cities out there as bright, vibrant and densely populated as Tokyo. This concrete jungle is a a technological wonderland of all kinds of unimaginable things.

If you can’t visit the world-famous city – or you simply want to immerse yourself in its history and culture in a totally different way – then there are several anime series out there that are perfect for you to watch.

So, from slice-of-life dramas to epic fantasy adventures, here are our top 10 best anime series set in Tokyo.

10 best anime series set in Tokyo

Get ready to experience Tokyo like never before, with these fantastic anime series.

10. Tokyo Revengers

We’re starting off our list with the highly-underrated sci-fi thriller, Tokyo Revengers. Based on Ken Wakui’s 2017-2022 manga series, Tokyo Revengers combines the unique worlds of teenage street gangs and time travel.

The story begins with our protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki as a 26-year-old part time worker whose ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana dies in a gang related incident. On his way home from work, he gets pushed in front of a moving train. But instead of dying, he’s mysteriously transported back to junior high and discovers that he has the power of time travel.

Over the course of the series, he travels back and forth in time trying to rewrite history. But can he save the fate of his former girlfriend?

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Disney+

9. Your Name

Next up is the sweet but heart-breaking 2016 film Your Name.

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, the story follows a high school boy living in Tokyo and a high school girl living in Nagano who suddenly switch bodies. It first happens just once, overnight. But then continues happening, forcing the two to try to get to the bottom of this strange situation.

Breaking box office records during its release, this tale of an unexpected connection between two high school students from distinct regions, set against the backdrop of Tokyo and Nagano’s picturesque landscapes, not only garnered critical acclaim but also clinched multiple awards.

Available to watch on: Prime Video and Apple TV

8. City Hunter

Now it’s time for an older anime series. Although there’s also a movie and live-action to watch as well.

City Hunter is an older anime series from the late 80s and early 90s. But, with its combination of comedic and more serious scenes, it remains popular to this day.

The anime follows the adventures of a gun-for-hire (also known as a sweeper) called Ryo Saeba living in the Shinjuku region of the Tokyo metropolis. He only has two weaknesses – money and beautiful women.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

7. Mitsuboshi Colors

Delightfully bright, fun and colorful, Mitsuboshi Colors provides a welcomed break from many of the action packed sci-fi, fantasy and isekai anime that have dominated in the charts.

Set in a small corner of Tokyo, the story follows three elementary schoolgirls called Yui, Sat-chan, and Kotoha who form an organization called The Colors. Together, they perform various good deeds and errands to help and protect the people of their city.

Available to watch on: HIDIVE

6. Steins;Gate

Time travel and anime go hand-in-hand. However, Steins;Gate could be one of the best time travel series of all time.

Set in Akihabara, Tokyo, the story follows a mad scientist Rintaro Okabe who runs a Future Gadget Laboratory from an apartment with his friends Mayuri Shiina and Itaru Hashida. Okabe and friends discover a way to send messages back through time. However, their numerous time travel experiments don’t always go completely to plan.

While the setting of the anime doesn’t play a huge role in the storyline, it does immerse you into what life as a college aged student in Tokyo would be like.

Available to watch on: Prime Video

5. Tokyo Ghoul

As you’ll see with the remaining entries on this list, we’re now onto some of the biggest anime series of all time. At number five, we have Tokyo Ghoul.

This popular series is set in a version of Tokyo where the city is infested with flesh eating ghouls. It follows the life of 18-year-old student Ken Kaneki who is attacked and nearly killed by a ghoul called Rize.

Ken almost dies, but survives after an organ transplant from the ghoul which almost killed him. But there’s a twist. As a result of this transplant, he is transformed into a half-ghoul. As his life changes, he’s plunged into a dark world where he struggles to survive amidst murderous ghouls and human hunters.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Prime Video

4. Death Note

Next up is Death Note. This supernatural thriller often lands itself on the number one spot on many popular anime lists, and is set in the city of Tokyo.

The story follows high school genius Light Yagami who finds a mysterious black notebook belonging to a bored Death God (shinigami) called Ryuk. From here a breathtaking plot of psychological warfare, cat-and-mouse games and mass murder follows.

Available to watch: Prime Video and Crunchyroll

3. One Punch Man

One Punch Man is a highly recognizable anime, celebrated around the world for turning shonen tropes on their head. In fact, it’s probably the most popular parody series of all time.

Set in a fictional version of Tokyo that’s divided into multiple sections and afflicted by brutal monster attacks, the story follows Saitama’s journey from as a hero for fun to joining the Hero’s Association. However, although he’s the most overpowered hero of all time, many of the people around the city don’t appreciate his efforts.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Demon Slayer

Set in Japan’s Taisho period, Demon Slayer begins in the countryside, but then takes us to a historical version of Tokyo that’s just started taking on new technologies like electric lights and automobiles.

The plot focuses on a young man called Tanjiro Kamado. After his family is slaughtered by a demon, save from his younger sister Nezuko who is slowly transforming into one, we follow his journey to the mysterious Demon Slayer Corps. But will he be able to get revenge? And will he be able to help his sister regain her humanity?

Available to watch on: Netflix and Prime Video

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

Set in Shibuya’s Tokyo district, Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen phenomenon that combines ancient Japanese folklore with modern times.

The story follows a teenage boy called Yuji Itadori, who swallows a cursed object that transforms him into the vessel of the most powerful curse of all time: Sukuna. Thrust into the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers, Itadori’s life will never be the same again as he is forced to swallow more of Sukuna’s remaining fingers while battling against deadly curses.

The Shibuya setting again isn’t entirely relevant to the story, but the animation is filled with so much color and life it’s almost as though you’ve been transported to Tokyo with the characters.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

