Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Sukuna use a fire technique?

Sukuna’s primary ability in Jujutsu Kaisen involves slashing and cutting his targets. So, how can he also use the rare fire technique?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya arc never fails to deliver shocking episodes, and this week is no different. Last week, the series welcomed the return of the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Hence, it wasn’t difficult to figure out that something major was about to happen.

In this week’s episode, we see two major fights of the series: Toji vs Megumi and Sukuna vs Jogo. However, surprisingly enough, Sukuna defeats Jogo using fire-type techniques. The King of Curses is only known for using techniques that involve slashing or cutting up his targets.

Even his Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine, is like that. But Sukuna using the rare fire attribute is surely astounding. Delve deeper to find out how Sukuna’s fire technique works in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna’s fire technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Crunchyroll

People with cursed energy and cursed spirits have one inherited or innate cursed technique they’re born with. These techniques cannot be learned over time, which is why Yuji is a special existence in Jujutsu Kaisen. Since Yuji isn’t born with an innate technique, he only relies on cursed energy manipulation, such as Divergent Fist and Black Flash.

Someone with an innate cursed technique can use any number of techniques that are an extension of their primary talent. For example, Nanami’s innate “Ratio Technique” allows him to use an ability called “Collapse.”

Now, back to Sukuna, we assumed his innate cursed technique was only about slashing or cutting. However, the series never actually explained it. Suppose Sukuna’s innate cursed technique is “X,” so all these deadly abilities, such as Cleave, Dismantle, Spiderweb, and Fire Arrow, will be nothing more than an extension of that “X.”

Hence, only Sukuna can use these techniques. In the series, Sukuna chants something before saying “Open.” And he unlocks his fire abilities. He then uses a Fire Arrow, which far exceeds Jogo’s abilities, who specializes in fire techniques. Sukuna also says that he won’t cheat by revealing his technique since that would increase his power.

He must’ve realized that he doesn’t need to spare any extra effort while Jogo, who is clearly several times weaker than him. Even in the manga, when we’ve seen Sukuna’s true form and the horrors he unleashed, the series didn’t reveal his true ability.

