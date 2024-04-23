Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine explained

Jujutsu Kaisen just revealed Yuji Itadori’s cursed technique, “Shrine” — so here’s a look at how it works.

Jujutsu Kaisen delivered one of its most shocking chapters recently by revealing Yuji’s connection to Sukuna as well as the fact that they share the same technique. Uraume had already noticed similarities between Yuji and Sukuna. Chapter 257 begins with a brief flashback as Sukuna reveals he ate his twin inside his mother’s womb. This also confirms the popular theory about Sukuna being a conjoined twin.

Yuji Itadori reminds Sukuna of his twin’s soul since his father, Kenjaku, is the incarnation of that soul. Kenjaku possessed Kaori Itadori’s body and had a child with Jin Itadori in an elaborate plan. Kenjaku even sealed a finger inside Yuji to prepare him as a vessel.

Yuji grew up not knowing anything about his birth and his parents. This directly makes Sukuna Yuji’s soul uncle in some sense. Apart from that connection, they also share the same technique, “Shrine,” but that’s because of Yuji formerly being Sukuna’s vessel.

What is Yuji’s technique Shrine in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 has a mistranslation in the panel that mentions Shrine. The chapter is trying to imply that Yuji’s technique Shrine, not Malevolent Shrine, is engraved into him as Sukuna’s vessel. It was awakened after using his Black Flash.

Gojo had already confirmed in Chapter 12 that in due time, Yuji will learn to use Sukuna’s technique. Although both Yuji and Sukuna can use Shrine, these techniques have slight differences. The same techniques can manifest differently among other sorcerers.

Since he has just awakened it, Yuji’s output is significantly lower than Sukuna’s, and he uses Shrine differently. Sukuna uses Cleave and Dismantle to cut and slash his opponents directly with overwhelming strength. Yuji creates scissor patterns over the objects he wants to cut, whether a pillar or even Sukuna’s limbs.

Fundamentally, these powers are similar since Shrine also involves slashing and dicing a target. Yuji awakening this technique is pretty impressive. The current Sukuna he’s fighting is significantly weaker because of the long fight. The villain is single-handedly defending himself against so many opponents. Hence, he’s bound to lose energy at this point.

