Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion explained

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals Yuta’s Domain Expansion in the battle against the strongest – here’s how it works.

As the only remaining special-grade sorcerer, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuta Okkotsu is one of the strongest characters in the series. Even before his debut in the main story, he had a wide fanbase thanks to the prequel movie. Yuta is the only special-grade sorcerer from his generation and Gojo’s distant relative.

Needless to say, his powers cannot be taken lightly. Gojo always believed that Yuta was one of his students and had more than enough potential to surpass him. Shortly after the Night Parade of the Hundred Demons, Gojo sent Yuta to Africa with Miguel to learn more about his powers.

After a year of training in Africa, Yuta returns to Japan, but not in the way he would’ve hoped. He arrives shortly after the Shibuya Incident is over, only to witness the brutal state of Tokyo after the battle. He joins his fellow sorcerers in the Culling Game and is currently fighting against Sukuna in Shinjuku. The recent chapter reveals Yuta’s Domain Expansion, and Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 explains it in detail. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta’s “Authentic Mutual Love” Domain Expansion explained

Manga Plus

His domain is a field of cross-shaped structures littered with countless katanas and ringed by ropes linked together in a love-themed pattern. Inside his domain, he can wield any katana and use any cursed techniques without restriction.

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals his Domain Expansion in Chapter 250. It’s an insanely powerful ability that allows him to select one copied Cursed Technique and apply it as a sure hit to his domain. Techniques other than that are held randomly inside the Katanas inside the domain, and only Yuta can use those abilities.

However, the only drawback is that he doesn’t know what Cursed Technique dwells inside the Katana until he holds it. The Katana vanishes when the CT is used once, but there is no limit to the number of Katanas.

Although Sukuna counts all the known Cursed Techniques Yuta has copied (a total of five), it’s currently unknown how many more surprises the young sorcerer has in store for fans. Yuta stayed in Africa for almost a year, honing his skills with Miguel.

