The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has recently received a lot of criticism for its pacing, and fans hope the anime can solve this problem.

Pacing has always been one of the biggest strengths of Jujutsu Kaisen. Unlike classic shonen anime like One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach, the story isn’t never-ending and the fights are resolved quickly.

This is why fans have been disappointed by the manga’s treatment of the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown Arc. It’s the final arc of the series and started on a very promising note. After a lot of speculation, fans got their answer to who is stronger between Gojo and Sukuna.

However, after the fight ended with Gojo defeated and dead, things got pretty chaotic. One after another, sorcerers are entering the battlefield to defeat Sukuna, only to ultimately lose. This has been going on for nearly 30 chapters now.

So, it’s understandable why readers are becoming impatient (and unimpressed) with the flow. Seeing another character lose to Sukuna has gotten repetitive and lost its shock factor. Besides, the fight has been going on for 40 chapters, which has become tedious for some.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

But fans believe while the manga is suffering from the pacing, the anime could rectify it. An anime episode usually adapts around four chapters on average. So, what’s continuing for 40 chapters can be condensed into ten episodes, even with some extra bits added to it.

This will do the story a great service and keep viewers hooked with the same fast pace that’s already been set. As one user commented on Reddit, “Yeah, imagine Gojo vs. Sukuna fighting in a few episodes.”

Another wrote, “Yeah, all the action continuously in the anime will feel a lot smoother than reading it week after week slowly. Shinjuku Showdown won’t feel dragged out at all imo in Season 4.”

“Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 would become one of those seasons where people would say that the anime is way better than the manga,” added a third.

“Fights are a lot shorter in anime than they are in manga, while something like a slice-of-life scene can easily take a whole episode,” said a fourth. “Three pages of fighting is like 30 seconds while three pages of text is like 5 minutes if the studio adds anything. That alone will make things more balanced.”

While it’s an exciting prospect, we don’t know when it’ll come to be since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is still far from debuting. But it doesn’t hurt to wish.

