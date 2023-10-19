Jujutsu Kaisen: Are Choso and Yuji really brothers?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 shows that Choso and Yuji are brothers as the former recalls a fake memory – but is there any truth to this?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features the highly-anticipated fight between Yuji and Choso. The fight is, without a doubt, the highlight of the arc. Fans are already going wild over the insane animation and the level of detail put into it.

Choso is clearly indifferent when dealing with Gojo, but he has a personal score to settle with Yuji. Despite being strong, Yuji is easily overwhelmed by Choso’s Blood Manipulation technique, which is the innate technique of the Kamo Clan.

As the fight draws near its end, Choso sees a vision of himself and his brothers hanging out together, but surprisingly, Yuji is one of those brothers. Does that mean Choso and Yuji are real brothers despite having different origins?

Is it possible for Yuji and Choso to be brothers?

Yuji is a human, while Choso is a reincarnated Cursed Womb: Death Painting, so he cannot be defined as either a curse or a human. However, despite being so different, both of them are technically half-brothers. A few centuries ago, Kenjaku possessed Noritoshi Kamo’s body and used Choso’s mother to give birth to him and the rest of his siblings.

Centuries later, Kenjaku possessed Kaori Itadori and gave birth to Yuji for some unknown reasons. Hence, although Choso and Yuji aren’t biologically related, considering them brothers wouldn’t be wrong. Choso, being the eldest brother, cherishes all his siblings, and JJK’s protagonist is no different.

Although he was ready to kill Yuji to avenge Eso and Kechizu, he changed his mind after seeing that fake memory. Since then, Choso has been very protective of Yuji and supports him in every way. In the manga, he changed sides and turned to Yuji since he’s only remaining brother.

Choso also stopped blaming Yuji for the deaths of Eso and Kechizu. Instead, he blames himself since they died after he decided to side with Kenjaku. He fears that, just like his younger brothers, Yuji will also be left alone because of his foolish choices.

