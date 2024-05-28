Jujutsu Kaisen: Should Megumi be blamed for recent tragedies?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been hating Megumi for a long time as the character is unable to free himself from Sukuna’s clutches – but does he deserve the hate he’s getting?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the battle of the strongest as all sorcerers form a plan to defeat Sukuna except for one. Sukuna forcefully made Megumi his vessel in Chapter 212. The villain also drowned Megumi’s soul in despair.

Sukuna had always wanted to make Megumi his vessel when he noticed his potential during the Juvenile Center mission. He also knew Megumi could become a cage for him like Yuji, so he waited for the perfect opportunity and crushed Megumi’s soul after taking over.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 was by far the most controversial chapter, and it only made Megumi haters more upset with the current situation. However, does that mean Megumi is really at fault here?

Why are Jujutsu Kaisen fans blaming Megumi?

Manga Plus

Yuji and Yuta risked a lot during the fight to help Megumi, but the latter refused to return with them. Nonetheless, things spiraled down since then, and fan-favorite characters either died or continued getting hurt. The sorcerers still plan to kill Sukuna, but saving Megumi is also their priority.

Yuta had to turn off Jacob’s Ladder in case of damage to Megumi’s soul, and he even got hit inside his domain. Yuji weakened Sukuna’s hold on Megumi’s soul with his soul punches, but the latter refused their help in the nick of time. Not only that, but the worst possible situation happened after Megumi refused their help.

What happened after Megumi refused to go with Yuji?

Manga Plus

As soon as their plan to rescue Megumi fails, Yuta is cut in half. This leads to the worst possible outcome, as Rika barely kept him conscious long enough for him to take over Gojo’s body. Yuta can only copy a technique for five minutes, so his fate remains unknown, as he is unsure what will happen once time is up.

Yuji’s failed attempt to save Megumi also caused Sukuna to damage his eye, which hasn’t healed yet. Yuji took a small break from the fight as he barely managed to use the Reverse Cursed Technique. In the meantime, Maki fights the villain one-on-one and got hit by two Black Flashes. Sukuna regained his domain and used Divine Flames, which killed Choso.

It risked everyone’s lives, but Todo and Mei Mei joined forces to save them. Now, Chapter 261 teased round two between Sukuna and Yuta after the latter has taken over his deceased sensei’s body.

Is the hate towards Megumi unwarranted?

Crunchyroll

Although it’s clear that Megumi has been indirectly responsible for the recent tragedies in Jujutsu Kaisen, he’s not the one to be blamed. Megumi’s entire reason for being a sorcerer has been Tsumiki, and Sukuna uses Megumi’s technique to kill her.

Sukuna even did the bath ritual to suppress Megumi’s soul, and it worked perfectly. Megumi’s soul drowned in despair, and he couldn’t even properly react to Yuji’s call. Additionally, the fight between Gojo and Sukuna did serious damage to Megumi’s soul. Sukuna manipulated his own so Gojo’s sure hit would transfer all the damage to Megumi.

Hence, Megumi is not only depressed over Tsumiki’s and Gojo’s deaths, but he has also taken serious damage from the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. As for Yuji reaching out to help Megumi, the former didn’t even manage to talk with him. Yuji could barely see Megumi for a moment. It’s also unclear if Megumi was in a mental state to hear Yuji’s call.

So, while it is true that Megumi’s not cooperating with the sorcerers resulted in a lot of tragedies, it doesn’t appear like he could’ve responded anyway. The sorcerers are still trying their best to save him, and they won’t stop until Sukuna is defeated.

You can check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262. For more of dark sorcery, check out our explanation of the latest plot twist and all major character deaths in the manga so far.