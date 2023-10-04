Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Hiromi Higuruma? Yuji’s ally explained

Hiromi Higuruma is not a new name in Jujutsu Kaisen’s world, but the early leaks for the recent chapter hint that he will be playing a pivotal role in further chapters. So, if you want to learn more about this character, bear with us.

Gojo vs. Sukuna was wrapped up in chapter 236 when the fan-favorite Gojo met his dark fate at the hands of the king of curses. Moreover, immediately after killing Satoru, he got engaged in a fight with Hajime Kashimo, the ancient sorcerer. However, Gojo won this time too. So, basically, he is living a life of the most powerful entity in JJK.

With each new chapter, new sorcerers jump onto the battlefield to fight Sukuna, and after Kashimo, we will see Yuji and Hiromi Higuruma challenging the evil.

Well, Higuruma was introduced to the fandom as a bad guy in the Culling Game arc, so fans wonder who exactly this character is and why he wants to fight Sukuna alongside the protagonist. Although the latest chapter doesn’t answer why he wants to provide support to Yuji against Sukuna, we can still learn everything else about the character.

Who is Hiromi Higuruma?

Hiromi Higuruma wasn’t a sorcerer from the very beginning; in fact, he was a lawyer who used to take the case of bad guys and use his intellect to prove them innocent anyway. He did not like to work on the cases that seemed easy to him. Higuruma is considered one of the most intelligent beings on Earth as he passed his law school entrance exam on the first attempt, and that too with minimal effort.

He spent his days as a non-sorcerer until he met Kenjaku, who gave him an opportunity to participate in the culling game. Since then, he has started grasping the knowledge of barrier techniques and domain expansion. Besides that, he didn’t take much time to hold proficiency in cursed energy manipulation.

In fact, his intellect helped him to match the abilities of a Grade 1 sorcerer within a few days after learning about his innate techniques. After getting a grasp on the sorcery, he never failed to use his lawyer talent in the missions.

Why Hiromi might want to help Yuji

Over the years, Hiromi did a lot of awful things, including the murder of a prosecutor and a judge, and that’s because he realized the horrendous nature of humans. Hiromi didn’t value human lives, and in fact, he used to look down upon the weak. In a sense, Hiromi is a lot like Geto; however, unlike Geto, Hiromi realizes his mistakes while still being alive. We can’t deny that if Geto had been alive, he would have fought alongside Gojo against Sukuna. And well, that’s what Hiromi has been doing.

Initially, during the Culling Game, Hiromi was standing against Yuji; however, in the end, Yuji’s dedication to looking past his own self inspired Hiromi to look within himself as well. Hiromi finally starts to realize all the wrongs he had done, and he gets back to his old self. Yuji made Hiromi realize why it’s important to defend the weak and not exploit his powers or position. And since it was Yuji who stopped Hiromi from sinking in a dark place, it makes sense for the lawyer to fight with the boy against Sukuna.

Hiromi’s powers and abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen

Now, if we talk about his cursed techniques, Hiromi is able to summon a Shikigami named Judgeman, who has a huge build and resembles Lady Justice. The shikigami serves as a judge in Higuruma’s innate domain, deadly sentencing. In this domain, no form of violence is allowed.

Hiromi acts as a lawyer in his domain, with the Shikigami acting as the judge and Hiromi’s opponent as the culprit. Hiromi then uses his lawyer skills to prove to Shikigami that the person standing against him is guilty. After that, the Shikigami takes away all the cursed energy of the guilty, making it easier for Hiromi to kill his enemy.

Since Hiromi was a renowned layer in the human world, it’s needless to say that his mind is a weapon, and he can use that to manipulate anyone and turn any situation in his favor. He also uses his knowledge to quickly study his enemy’s cursed technique and turn that against them. There’s no technique Hiromi can’t study, so it’s safe to say that he, along with Yuji, might turn out to be a significant challenge for Sukuna.

