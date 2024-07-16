In a recent Q&A session, Gege Akutami revealed Jujutsu Kaisen has a major “minus” compared to One Piece. However, he wants to fix that in his next project.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its final stretch as Gege Akutami revealed the Shinjuku Showdown Arc to be the final arc. The arc features the fight between Sukuna and the sorcerers. Thankfully, Kenjaku has already been defeated thanks to Takaba and Yuta.

And even though Sukuna is still standing, he is reaching his limit by now. While Jujutsu Kaisen will conclude in a few months, Gege Akutami is already planning to create a new manga. This time, he wants to include one part from One Piece.

According to a JJK translator, in a Q&A booklet, Gege shares, “I consider it a minus that there are no global goals in Jujutsu Kaisen like becoming a pirate king. I will try to improve next time.”

One fan shares on X, “I kind of like the idea that Yuji’s only goal was to fulfill his grandfather’s wish to help people. It’s a nice take and fresh of breath air from the overused shonen trope in my opinion, but it would also be interesting to see what Gege can do with a goal set up like One Piece.”

“Gege make a prequel about a young Sukuna trying to become the strongest jujutsu sorcerer and my life is yours,” comments another.

While it is currently unclear what Gege Akutami’s next manga will be after Jujutsu Kaisen ends, he is clearly planning to draw inspiration from One Piece. Eiichiro Oda’s manga does a lot right when it comes to worldbuilding and the main character’s ambitions, but Gege might prefer crafting a shorter story.

