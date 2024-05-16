Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Satoru Gojo returning in the manga?

Will Satoru Gojo return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga? The latest spoilers have sparked speculation among fans — but is there any truth to it?

While the wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continues, fans have become fixated on the possibility of Gojo’s return. His death dates back to the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, which begins with Gojo and Sukuna’s fight — and Gojo loses, despite claiming he’d win.

Gojo was not only killed off-screen, but he also revealed that Sukuna was holding back against him the entire time. The story immediately moves on as other sorcerers start fighting the King of Curses, but fans never lost hope that Gojo could be resurrected someday.

As the fight against the strongest slowly ends, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers have surprised everyone with an insane plot twist.

What happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers, Sukuna sees Gojo’s silhouette.

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

The chapter mostly follows Yuji and Todo fighting against Sukuna. We also find out more about Todo’s powers and his growth over this time. Sukuna, who is already weakened significantly, gets outsmarted by Todo.

Yuji finds an opportunity to land a Black Flash on Sukuna and starts tearing him apart from his chest. Sukuna tries to expand his domain again. However, before he can do that, he sees Gojo’s silhouette standing and looking at him.

He looks similar to how he stood against Toji after losing the first round. The chapter ends with an insane cliffhanger, with the editor’s comment reading, “Those eyes are unmistakable.”

Will Gojo actually return in Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 doesn’t actually confirm Gojo will return.

Shueisha

Gojo getting cut in half means instant death, no matter how strong he is. As soon as Gojo died, Ui Ui and Kirara took his body to Shoko, giving fans another ray of hope for his return. However, the Reverse Cursed Technique cannot bring back the dead.

The mangaka could always introduce new techniques or ways to revive someone. However, nothing like that has appeared in the series yet.

The King of Curses has fought almost the entire main cast, even strong sorcerers like Gojo, Yuta, Higuruma, Yuji, and so on. Additionally, he has been using Binding Vows constantly, which means he has to sacrifice something to gain that much power.

Hence, the King of Curses is significantly weaker despite regaining some of his power with Black Flash. Yuji also ensured Sukuna could not regain his Reverse Cursed Technique output. Therefore, it’s most likely that Sukuna is remembering his greatest adversary when he’s at death’s door. Regardless, it will only be confirmed in Chapter 261.

Jujutsu Kaisen might explain Gojo’s off-screen death

Since fans didn’t actually see him die, there have been countless theories about Gojo’s return.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Gojo getting off-screened is the main reason his death was underwhelming. However, Sukuna remembering Gojo at such a crucial phase is an excellent opportunity to reveal what exactly happened back then.

Sukuna’s slashes were so fast that Gojo couldn’t even see them. However, Jujutsu Kaisen off-screening such a popular character leaves room for more explanation. From what we’ve seen, Gege skipped a training arc and jumped straight into the battle to execute a unique plotline.

He is slowly unraveling the sorcerer’s plans through flashbacks between fights. These constant plot twists have been intriguing so far, so there’s no reason to believe Gege Akutami will leave the death of a beloved character unexplained.

Is Gojo’s return impossible?

Physically, it is almost certainly impossible for Gojo to return. Sukuna more than likely just saw a ghost or hallucinated.

Crunchyroll

Other than the off-screen death, Gojo’s ending made sense. The airport scene happens in limbo, where Gojo talks his heart out in front of Geto and others. He admits to being weaker than Sukuna and that he had fun.

Gojo stood at the pinnacle of the Jujutsu world, but he felt like no one could understand him. He said he loved everyone and doesn’t feel lonely now. However, he still drew a line in front of others.

Gojo explained that he gave it his all because he wanted Sukuna to know it was fun. There’s a brief panel in Chapter 236 that reads, “The absolute strongest. The loneliness that follows. The one who will teach you about love is…”

Gojo tried to reach Sukuna and tell him he was satisfied after fighting him, but he couldn’t. Apart from regretting Geto not being there to cheer him on before the fight, Gojo didn’t mind the way he died. So, it would be unfair if he were to return after saying all that. Additionally, Chapter 260 specifically calls Gojo a “ghost,” meaning Sukuna is hallucinating.

Will Sukuna die from Yuji’s final attack?

Sukuna may be at death’s door, but he can still pull through with thanks to Binding Vows or by activating the merger.

Manga Plus

There’s also the fact that Megumi is still under Sukuna’s control despite the weakening of the barrier between them, so it’s unclear if Yuji will decide to kill him before saving Megumi.

Additionally, Shinjuku Showdown isn’t the final arc of the manga, since the merger will most likely happen. With Kenjaku out of the way, Sukuna is the only main villain left in the series. It’s more likely for him to pull something unexpected instead of dying as the sorcerers want.

The merger will likely happen after the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Either way, the sorcerers still have a long fight ahead of them.

We will update this space after spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 are released. In the meantime, if you want more dark sorcery, check out our list of character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.