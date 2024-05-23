Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Yuta Okkotsu die in the manga?

Things aren’t looking good for Yuta fans with Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261’s spoilers, which reveal a big plot twist — but does he die in the manga?

Shinjuku Showdown has been the most gruesome arc in Jujutsu Kaisen so far. Yuta Okkotsu, the only remaining Special Grade Sorcerer, joins the battle against the strongest after killing Kenjaku. However, Sukuna is too overpowered for Gojo, let alone other anyone else.

Yuta and Yuji join hands in the battle briefly but lose against the King of Curses. Yuji heals using Reverse Cursed Technique after the fight. On the other hand, Yuta takes a more serious attack while trying to clear a path for Maki.

Ui Ui and Kirara arrive there almost instantly while Rika carries him to Shoko. However, although it was certain that Yuta is alive, his injuries were far too serious. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers reveal what happens to him.

Does Yuta Okkotsu die in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Yuta Okkotsu is still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Manga Plus

The upcoming chapter reveals that Yuta has now taken over Gojo’s body after copying Kenjaku’s technique. Rika eats Geto’s body (who was possessed by Kenjaku) so Yuta can copy his cursed technique. It takes Sukuna a moment to realize it’s actually Yuta and not Gojo. The chapter reveals Yuta had planned to take over Gojo’s body all along. The flashback reveals Maki and others objecting to Yuta’s decision.

However, Hakari says Yuta can only do this once everyone is wiped out and as a last resort. Kusakabe thinks it’s inhumane for him to do this. However, Yuta thinks about Gojo, who was forced to become a monster. Now that Gojo isn’t here and if everyone’s afraid of becoming a monster, then he should be the one to do it.

However, Yuta’s cursed technique allows him to copy any technique for five minutes. And he doesn’t know what will happen after those five minutes are over. Since he has taken over Gojo’s body, his fate remains uncertain.

After he loses the first round against Sukuna, Shoko helps him take over Gojo’s body so he can use Six Eyes and Limitless. There is a possibility he might survive, but it’s tricky to know for sure.

