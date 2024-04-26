Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371: Release date and spoilers

The wait is over as Black Clover comes back after four months with Chapter 370 and 371 — and we’ve got you covered with details about their release dates and spoilers.

Yuki Tabata’s popular shonen manga Black Clover returns with dual chapters. The last chapter of the manga was released back in December 2023. Once a popular title in Sheisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, the series was moved to the Jump GIGA magazine in 2023.

Black Clover’s popularity has diminished a bit after the frequent breaks the manga took due to the author and his family’s health reasons. However, it is still one of the most prominent shonen series of recent times. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the manga’s new chapters for months.

In Chapter 369 of the manga, Asta faced Lucius Zogratis after coming back from the Hino Country alongside Ichika. He, together with Yuno, prepared to fight Lucius’ archangels and clones. Helping them were the rest of the Black Bulls with whom Asta shared his Anti-Magic. What happens next will be shown in Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371.

Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371 will be released on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States. The chapter can be read online on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371 will be released in global time zones at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Black Clover Chapter 370 spoilers

After four months, the Black Clover manga returns releasing two chapters at once. Black Clover Chapter 370, titled ‘Charge into chaos’, follows the events of the previous chapter. As Lucius and his angel army are wreaking havoc, Asta tells his comrades that Lucius is going to perform a powerful spell from the sky.

Suddenly a huge tree appears in the sky. As the citizens of the Clover Kingdom are afraid the world is about to end, the Magic Knights captains are determined to protect the country. Elsewhere, Asta and Yuno try to find the real Lucius among his clones.

A flashback shows that there are only two people who can defeat Lucius: Asta and Yuno. As the duo go on ahead to find Lucius, they are followed by the rest of the Black Bulls. Elsewhere, Ichika ends up near Yami and Nacht comes across his twin brother Morgen.

Black Clover Chapter 371 spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 371 focuses on different characters. Titled ‘Undying Soul’, the chapter is one of the best chapters featuring Mereoleona. The chapter starts off with Mereoleona facing Moris after the Crimson Lions’ knights have all fallen.

Moris mocks them before using Earth Magic: March of the Holy Fools to raise weird creatures from the ground. However, Mereoleona burns them all in one instant. She observes Earth Magic is Moris’ second magic attribute after his Modification Magic.

Moris sympathizes with Mereoleona, mocking her dead subordinates, and announcing that they will be used for his research. He claims himself as chosen by God and mocks Mereoleona’s limit as a human.

Mereoleona’s flashback shows her past, how she was so strong that nobody could keep up with her. Many feared her. However, she was determined to get stronger, even by herself. After training hard for years, she finally found the limit of humans.

However, she was cheered on by her subordinates who wanted to train harder with her even when she thought they couldn’t keep up. As the flashback ends, Feugoleon arrives, apologizing for keeping his sister waiting.

“I’m not waiting…!!!” says Mereoleona before using her new spell: Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelitius Leonum. The ground starts shaking and the souls of the fallen Crimson Lions knights arise.

As Moris is shocked by the new spell and is in denial, Mereoleona’s whole body turns into mana. The climax of the battle has finally come.

After Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371, the next chapter as it will be released in August 2024.

After Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371, the next chapter as it will be released in August 2024.