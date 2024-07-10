Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc confirmed by Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is close to its conclusion as creator Gege Akutami finally confirms the final arc, so which arc will conclude the story?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in the middle of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The arc begins with the highly-anticipated Gojo vs Sukuna, which is still the most exciting fight in the entire series. Following Gojo’s tragic demise, the story continues as the sorcerers unite to defeat the King of Curses.

In May 2024, the JJK manga editor confirmed that the Shinjuku Showdown Arc would soon conclude. It’s been ongoing since Chapter 222, which was released in May 2023.

After the news, many fans believed that it would not be the final arc of the series. However, now Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has confirmed that Shinjuku Showdown is the final arc or saga.

This comes from questions and answers Gege took part in as part of a Jujutsu Kaisen exhibit in Tokyo, where he refers to the Shinjuku Showdown Arc as the “final section/saga”.

A prominent leaker explains: “Shinjuku Showdown being the Final arc/saga doesn’t mean JJK is ending really, really soon. Culling Games Arc went on for more than 60 chapters (Shinjuku currently has more than 40 chapters). This also doesn’t necessarily mean Merger won’t happen at all. Just as Culling Game was a cluster of mini-arcs, Shinjuku can have another mini-arc (if Gege decides to make it).”

Since there is no confirmation about the manga ending, it should continue for at least a few more months. Fans are having mixed reactions after the sudden announcement of the final arc since the story still has a lot of unanswered questions.

One fan shares, “I feel like there’s so much we’re missing still? I expected another arc after this, with everything that Kenny had set up alone, feels odd?”

“I pray to god that Gege doesn’t end his series soon. We NEED the merger, Or else, we will just go out with jumping Sukuna, and the story ends,” shares another.

