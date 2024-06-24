Jujutsu Kaisen characters make surprising appearance in another manga’s popularity poll

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular new-gen manga right now, and its popularity has reached another manga’s poll as two characters make surprising appearances.

As fans await the highly-anticipated Season 3, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently nearing the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The manga is currently on hiatus due to Gege Akutami’s health, and the final battle against the King of Curses has been ongoing for over a year.

The arc begins with a duel between Gojo and Sukuna, which results in Gojo’s death. Even so, he still remains one of the most popular characters in new-gen manga series. He won the fourth official popularity poll of Jujutsu Kaisen, for what is his first time.

Additionally, Aoi Todo is another fan-favorite character who recently makes an appearance in the ongoing arc. Aoi disappeared during the Shibuya Incident Arc, but he’s back in the game to help Yuji defeat the villain. As the My Hero Academia manga is close to its conclusion, the final popularity poll has many participants. However, two Jujutsu Kaisen characters ranked out of nowhere.

Popular JJK account Go_Jover shares, “Gojo Satoru gets ranked in the latest MHA Character Popularity Poll lmao. (160th Place, 4 Votes)”

In another post, he further adds, “Aoi Todo, too, gets ranked in the latest MHA Character Popularity Poll (Place: 202, Votes: 3).”

One fan comments, “Since Gege has a break, they transfer to another world for a part-time job.”

“Even Gojo can sneak his way into any popularity poll while not appearing in his own manga. We love that,” shares another.

Another fan also adds, “When you’re so popular that you were voted in another anime’s popularity poll.”

