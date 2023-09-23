Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Hajime Kashimo?

In the leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, a mysterious character named Hajime Kashimo was mentioned. While several hardcore fans of the franchise already know about him, there are some fans who wonder who this character is.

The early leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 have been pretty depressing for every fan. In fact, fans have started showering the mangaka with lots of criticism on social media. That’s because he had killed the most beloved character of the series, i.e., Gojo Satoru.

The upcoming chapter of the series will show Gojo for one last time, and fans have already started mourning his demise, as it has been revealed in the early leaks of the chapter.

Well, now that Gojo is dead, it would not be fair to assume that no one else can beat Sukuna. There are several worthy characters, including Yuji, and there are possibilities that Hajime Kashimo will help him and his allies to take Sukuna down.

Who is Hajime Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Hajime Kashimo is an ancient sorcerer who made a deal with Kenjaku and gets a new body to fight his battles. Throughout his life, he fought many sorcerers, but when he got bored with the usual fights, he started looking out for new worthy opponents.

When he received a new body in the Culling game, he fought 40 players and killed them. After that, he made up his mind to hunt the most powerful of all, Sukuna. Kashimo did not really showcase the potential of his Cursed Energy to any of his opponents throughout his life. That’s because he did not want to waste it on anyone except his sole target, Sukuna.

He is said to be the most powerful sorcerer of his era, so he believed that he shouldn’t waste his energy on the weaklings, and that’s why he agreed to Kenjaku’s deal and got reincarnated in a younger body. With his new body, it became possible for Hajime to stay alive for this long and to be able to confront Sukuna after all these years.

Well, now that Gojo has been killed and Kashimo has arrived on the battlefield, we may see him fight Sukuna in the upcoming chapters. Besides that, before taking Sukuna down, Kashimo has to beat Mahoraga. Seeing the shikigami killing Gojo, it would not be easy to bring it to its knees, but in the manga, it’s revealed that Mahoraga is incapable of dealing with two attacks at a time. So, Kashimo can take this as an opportunity to defeat this deadly enemy.

