The King of Curses is currently in his endgame as he is reaching his limit, so here’s what when you can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga recently announced that Shinjuku Showdown Arc will be the final arc or saga. The story still has several unanswered questions, which is why there is no official confirmation of when the manga will conclude.

Chapter 263 features Yuta’s Unlimited Void and Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine barriers getting shattered. Moments later, Yuji and Todo also join the battle as the latter asks Yuta to spam as many Hollow Purple as he can.

Since the five minutes are up, Kenjaku’s cursed technique stops, but Yuta is still in Gojo’s body. He knows he can’t use his Copy Cursed Technique anymore, which is why, Angel appears and uses Jacob’s Ladder on Sukuna.

Since there’s a break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 will be released on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 global release timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoiler speculation

Crunchyroll

The sorcerer’s primary goal has always been to rescue Megumi. With every soul punch Yuji lands, they get one step closer to rescuing Megumi. However, even that isn’t enough since Megumi is unwilling to be saved. Yuji and the others still haven’t given up on Megumi.

Jacob’s Ladder is the key to rescuing Megumi but Yuta can’t use his copied techniques anymore. Hence, he asks Angel for help and the latter happily agrees. Todo uses Boogie Woogie to get Angel right above Sukuna’s head.

From this point on, Sukuna is closer to his death than ever. The upcoming chapter will likely reveal how much Jacob’s Ladder affected Sukuna. Furthermore, fans might catch a glimpse of Megumi, who is still drowning in despair. He also took serious damage from Gojo’s Unlimited Void, and the story has yet to reveal if he took serious damage from that.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will keep you updated once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

