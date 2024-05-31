Jujutsu Kaisen manga announces Shinjuku Showdown Arc finale

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is finally nearing its end after more than a year, with the finale fast approaching in the manga.

The ongoing Shinjuku Showdown Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is the most exciting and brutal arc of the manga so far. The arc begins in Chapter 222, as the sorcerers and villains prepare for Gojo vs Sukuna. Although Gojo dies in Chapter 236, the arc continues as most of the sorcerers fight the King of Curses.

As the arc continues, we find out the sorcerers had several plans to deal with Sukuna. They also expected Gojo’s defeat, and planned their way around it. Yuji and everyone else have been training in the meantime.

However, Sukuna is called the King of Curses for a reason. Even with his back against the wall, he is able to overwhelm everyone with his insane power. Chapter 261 features Yuta Okkotsu taking over Gojo’s body as the final resort.

The chapter ends with another Domain Clash between Malevolent Shrine and Unlimited Void. Yuta is in a time crunch since he can only copy a technique for five minutes, but he doesn’t know what will happen to him once time is up.

A recent update from popular JJK account confirms that the arc was nearing its conclusion, as per Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, writing: “Jujutsu Kaisen ‘Shinjuku Showdown’ arc is at its CLIMAX!!”

They also added a comment, saying, “Take the editors words with a grain of salt. The last time this editor claimed that Gojo vs Sukuna fight was nearing climax, the battle went on for another 8-10 chaps. But I don’t know how many more chaps will this arc go on for.”

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc was rumored to be the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen despite having no confirmation from Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga will continue after this arc as there are still more mysteries to uncover.

You can check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262. For more of dark sorcery, check out our explanation of the latest plot twist and all major character deaths in the manga so far.