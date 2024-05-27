Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will continue the fight between Yuta and Sukuna — so here’s the release date and possible spoilers.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is still featuring the battle against the strongest. Sukuna’s Divine Flames kills Choso, but Todo appears to save the rest of the sorcerers. Todo and Yuji again team up against a common enemy.

Sukuna tries to open his domain again, but he sees Gojo standing there. The recent chapter features Yuta taking over Gojo’s body to defeat the villain. Even with all their strength combined, the sorcerers are no match for the King of Curses.

Hence, Yuta opts for the most inhumane solution possible: taking over Gojo’s body using Kenjaku’s technique. However, will this sacrifice be enough to defeat the strongest sorcerer in history?

Since there’s a break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 release global timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoiler speculation

Unless there’s a POV change, the upcoming chapter will continue the battle between Yuta and Sukuna. Yuta can only copy a technique for five minutes, and there’s no guarantee what will happen to Yuta once those five minutes are up.

There’s also a risk of Yuta having to live inside Gojo’s body forever. The recent chapter reveals that Yuta’s body is cut in half like Gojo’s. However, he still maintains his consciousness thanks to Rika, who starts pouring her own Reverse Cursed Energy the minute Yuta gets hit.

Since Yuta now has Gojo’s body, he also has access to his memories. The chapter reveals Gojo already found the answer to Sukuna’s barrier-less domain. The recent chapter ends both Sukuna and Yuta preparing for a domain clash.

However, there’s a high possibility that Sukuna might be at the end of his rope here. Not only is he weakened, but he’s also fighting against someone with Gojo’s abilities. Not to mention, Todo and Yuji are still there. But there’s also a possibility that Sukuna will activate the merger before losing in the upcoming chapters.

