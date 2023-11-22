Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Kenjaku Die in Chapter 243?

Kenjaku has been one of the biggest threats to the Jujutsu High’s sorcerers. So, as the upcoming chapter’s spoilers hint toward his death, none of the JJK fans are able to digest it.

When every sorcerer was seen fighting Sukuna, the latest chapter shifted its focus toward the battle between Takaba and Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku). Interestingly, the early leaks for the 243rd chapter suggest that Takaba is there just to distract the ancient sorcerer to give someone else the chance to attack Kenjaku.

The fight that was expected to be intense turned out to be hilarious – thanks to Takaba’s strange tactics. However, when Kenjaku comes up with a plan, the head of his vessel(Geto) gets sliced off.

So, let’s see whether Kenjaku really meets his dark fate or it’s just the body that dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

Is Kenjaku dead in Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Chapter 243 of Jujutsu Kaisen kicks off with Takaba’s illusion, where he and Kenjaku are seen wearing tuxedos. They stand on the dream stage of Takaba, from where he enjoys seeing people laughing at his comedy act.

Kenjaku talks about his past and mentions that he hasn’t seen his dad in his house, and his mother never had time for him, which is one of the reasons why he always seeks attention. After this, the duo starts laughing and cracking jokes to make the environment feel lighter.

Suddenly, reality hits Takaba, and he starts crying because he doesn’t want it to end. Kenjaku consoles him, but suddenly, his head gets chopped by Yuta, who appears out of nowhere. Kenjaku asks whether everything was planned to trap him, and Yuta agrees.

As we know, Kenjaku doesn’t have a body, so it might be just Suguru Geto getting free from serving such a horrifying spirit. Moreover, when Yuta beheads Geto, Kenjaku says his desires will be inherited, and someone else might carry his legacy forward. So, we can expect him not to give up so easily and return with an even more potent body, such as Gojo.

