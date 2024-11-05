Valorant update 9.09 patch notes: Fixes for lots of bugs and more

Riot’s done some housecleaning, squashing bugs and tightening the game up across all platforms with Valorant patch Patch 9.09.

While Valorant cruises through the third act of its ninth episode, Riot’s been working hard on patching PCs and consoles. Patch 9.09 aims to fix instalock, enhance radio buttons, and, because it can’t all be nice things, throw a FOV exploit out of the window.

Here’s every change introduced in Valorant’s patch 9.09:

Patch notes for all platforms

Bug fixes

Agent select improvements: If you love to instalock, the Agent Select locking-in animation now triggers instantly when you pick an agent.

If you love to instalock, the Agent Select locking-in animation now triggers instantly when you pick an agent. Tournament coach view: Coaches should no longer see a blank screen when observing in Agent Select mode.

Agent fixes

Yoru’s Nocturnum scythe: Yoru now holds his scythe correctly after using Dimensional Drift.

Yoru now holds his scythe correctly after using Dimensional Drift. Gekko’s Thrash movement: Thrash can now make small jumps more like a player, letting it keep up better on tighter terrains.

Thrash can now make small jumps more like a player, letting it keep up better on tighter terrains. Deadlock’s ANNIHILATION pull: Previously, pulled players would sometimes get stuck on ledges – this is fixed, so the action flows more smoothly.

Previously, pulled players would sometimes get stuck on ledges – this is fixed, so the action flows more smoothly. Fade’s prowler tracking: Fade’s Prowler now properly stays on a target during its Bite, unless they teleport out of sight.

Fade’s Prowler now properly stays on a target during its Bite, unless they teleport out of sight. Astra’s spycam alert: Astra will now hear an alert if Cypher’s Spycam is watching her, which should help with those sneaky Cyphers.

Astra will now hear an alert if Cypher’s Spycam is watching her, which should help with those sneaky Cyphers. Killjoy’s turret range display: The deactivation range on Killjoy’s Turret now consistently shows on the minimap when switching between her abilities or weapons.

The deactivation range on Killjoy’s Turret now consistently shows on the minimap when switching between her abilities or weapons. KAY/O and Yoru interaction: KAY/O can no longer be picked up by Yoru during Dimensional Drift while his NULL/cmd ability is active.

Map fixes: Abyss

Breakable doors in mid: Fixed an issue allowing players to destroy mid doors from certain angles – balance is restored.

PC-specific patch notes

Standings tab update: The standings dropdown now includes Invite divisions for all zones, and if you select an Invite division, it’ll automatically update your zone dropdown to the correct one.

PC bug fixes

Agent select timing: No more sneaking into Agent Select early by leaving your party as the “Match Found” popup appears.

No more sneaking into Agent Select early by leaving your party as the “Match Found” popup appears. Field of view exploit: A stretched FOV exploit using windowed mode with a 4:3 resolution has been patched.

A stretched FOV exploit using windowed mode with a 4:3 resolution has been patched. Premier competitor crest: If you earned the Competitor Crest, it will now show correctly on your Premier career page.

General improvements

Updated button styles: Buttons that function as radio buttons now look like radio buttons (instead of checkboxes) for clarity.

Social Fixes

Voice chat and block lists: If your block list is long, you should still be able to join voice chat without any issues.

If your block list is long, you should still be able to join voice chat without any issues. Friend requests: Issues where blocked players could still receive friend requests, or requests wouldn’t send correctly in the console-friends tab, are resolved.

