How to block players in Valorant

In Valorant’s 9.06 patch, devs have brought in a highly requested feature, blocking, so here is everything you need to know about how it works.

Just like any competitive multiplayer game, there are bound to be toxic players that you do want not to hear from in Valorant. However, for a very long time, there was no way of permanently blocking players, other than muting them for just the match.

But with the 9.06 patch live, players will be able to block nasty individuals from every messaging or harassing you.

Article continues after ad

So, here is how you can do it and everything you need to know about the feature.

What does blocking do in Valorant?

When you block a player in Valorant they will not be able to message you through text chat, communicate with you through voice chat, or send party invites and friend requests.

Blocking a player essentially means they will never be able to communicate with you unless you unblock them. There are no limits to how many players you can block.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blocking players in Valorant

The process of blocking players in Valorant is simple. You can follow the steps below on how to do so.

Go to your careers and click on the match they were in Go to the scoreboard Right-click on the players’ name and click block Press confirm

Find the match they were in

You’ll need to go into the careers page in the main page to see all your recent games. You’ll need to need to find the match they were in.

Find their profile

Once you’ve clicked on the match they are in, you’ll land on the match summary page. You need to go to the scoreboard page and find their profile.

Article continues after ad

Click to block

Once you’ve found their profile, you just need to right-click on their name and press ‘block player’.

Press confirm

riot games

Once you’ve clicked block, you’ll need to press block to confirm you want nothing to do with them.

Is there a way to avoid players in Valorant?

There currently is no way to avoid players in Valorant.

If you think blocking will make sure the player will not appear in your games, that is not true. Even if you block a player, you could still land in the same lobby and even the same team again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you find yourself getting targeted or even stream-sniped, there’s no way to completely avoid them other than blocking.

If you have played Overwatch 2 before you will be familiar with its avoid system and the way you can decide to not queue against them.

In Blizzard’s system, you can avoid up to 15 players, being able to pin three of them to perma avoid them. In their system, the devs put in several checks and balances to make sure you’ll always be able to find a game with the avoided player not being on your team.

Article continues after ad

So far, Overwatch 2 is the only competitive game with this feature, and Valorant does not have it.

Riot has yet to announce if they are working on an avoid system in any of their games.

You can check out our guides on how to remake a match in Valorant so you don’t lose any RR or even how to uninstall the game completely.