Valorant update 9.06 patch notes: Agent updates and all legacy maps released on consoles

Valorant 9.06, the third patch of Episode 9 Act 2 has been released with a variety of in-game changes to Agents, maps, and much more. Additionally, this update also marks the full release of all legacy maps in Valorant for consoles, and here’s everything included in the patch.

The last two Valorant updates have focused on the release of Vyse as well as handing out much-needed buffs to Astra and Chamber while constantly adding maps to the pool available on consoles. Keeping up with that trend, Riot has finally released all the legacy maps for the game on consoles with update 9.06.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, there are also quite a few Agent changes and bug fixes that will have a notable effect on the quality of life in Valorant, and here’s a full rundown of all the changes.

Full patch notes

Riot Games Summary of Valorant update 9.06.

The primary focus from Riot Games for patch 9.06 seems to be on gameplay systems and bug fixes before more notable changes are introduced with future patches. Riot has previously confirmed that upcoming patches 9.08 and 9.10 are going to be quite notable in terms of in-game changes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, it is safe to say that patch 9.06 is aimed at setting up the stage for those bigger patches to hit the server with a lot more changes.

Here are the full patch notes for Valorant update 9.06

All Platforms

AGENT UPDATES

Agent abilities involving walls have had their interaction with the glass window on Ascent changed. Phoenix’s Blaze and Neon’s Fast Lane will break the window if their initial cast center point would hit the window, but the walls themselves will not interact with the window. Harbor’s High Tide will no longer break the glass window since it does not hit walls. Chamber’s Trademark, Cypher’s Trapwire, and Killjoy’s Lockdown will no longer break windows when placed too close.

Brimstone’s Orbital Strike AOE windup/activation and Vyse’s Steel Garden AOE windup audio integration have been updated from being positioned directly on the Agent when in the AOE to being slightly directional toward the origin of the AOE to allow you to know which direction to travel in, in order to escape.

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

Updated voting systems so that draw votes no longer take into account AFK players.

MAP UPDATES

Haven There are several quality of life improvements to help with placing Vyse’s Arc Rose and Cypher’s Trapwire on crates on Haven.



PLAYER BEHAVIOR UPDATES

We have adjusted our comms abuse penalties to create a better comms experience in VALORANT. People who engage in repeat comms abuse behavior will receive increased penalties.

In order to create a healthier comms experience in VALORANT, we will be issuing comms abuse penalties to people who have received a manual behavioral evaluation due to their repeated pattern of comms abuse.

SOCIAL UPDATES

We made an update to our voice chat system. You should now more reliably reconnect to voice chat after unexpected disconnects.

WEAPON UPDATES

We are adding Weapon Skin names to the in-game Weapon Switcher. We hope this will make it easier to determine what skin you are using when you pick up or switch to a weapon. You can see this change on your in-game HUD.

BUG FIXES

Agents

Fixed an issue where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensors could stay active if placed as Deadlock was killed.

could stay active if placed as Deadlock was killed. Fixed an issue where Cypher’s Trapwire did not take damage from certain abilities.

did not take damage from certain abilities. Fixed an issue where Gekko’s Wingman could get stuck in a loop while attempting to chase an unreachable target.

could get stuck in a loop while attempting to chase an unreachable target. Fixed an issue where Yoru’s Fakeout did not trigger Vyse’s Shear .

did not trigger Vyse’s . Fixed an issue where Breach was unable to cast abilities through Vyse’s Shear .

. Fixed an issue where Sova’s Recon Bolt was destroyed by Vyse’s Shear .

was destroyed by Vyse’s . Fixed an issue where Gekko’s Thrash and Raze’s Showstopper could hit people on the other side of Vyse’s Shear .

and Raze’s could hit people on the other side of Vyse’s . Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Arc Rose could be placed on invalid objects.

could be placed on invalid objects. Fixed various collision issues with Vyse’s Shear , that blocked bullets and people while despawning.

, that blocked bullets and people while despawning. Fixed rare instances of people’s bodies being clipped inside Vyse’s Shear .

. Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Razorvine and Shear had lingering VFX when canceling early.

Cosmetics

Fixed the third person animation for the Nocturnum Scythe so it will no longer appear higher than the Agent model when you equip your melee.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where the Combat Report did not display “killed” text when you kill an ally.

Fixed an issue where the Combat Report “killed by” text would have incorrect text alignment in Arabic.

Maps

Breeze Fixed an issue with the mechanical door at A Switch where bullets were not able to go through even though the door was open.



PC

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

New Player Tips (defaulted on for new accounts only) As you join our community, complete the tutorial, and start sharpening your skills on the battlefield, we want to make sure you are armed with the right information in order to succeed and secure that clutch! So, we’ve implemented a “New Player Tip” system that will display useful in-game information based on the actions you take during the match. These tips will provide critical information for gameplay fundamentals, potential focuses for skill improvements, and suggestions for advanced strategies. NOTE: If you’re an existing player, New Player Tips won’t show up unless turned on in Settings. Our New Player Tips have been built from the ground up to give you more opportunities to skill-up and learn VALORANT faster via: Tips that “listen” to your in-match actions and behaviors. Tips that level up with you as you learn the fundamentals of VALORANT gameplay, from beginner to advanced strategies. Tips can be switched On or Off in your Settings.



SOCIAL UPDATES

You can now block communications with other players. When you block someone, you will no longer see or hear any direct communications from them, including: Messages in text chat Voice comms Party invites and requests Friend requests



Console

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

Updates to megamap cursor sensitivity settings: Added a new setting to allow you to select an input curve for megamap cursor controls. Added Agent-specific cursor curve settings for abilities that utilize the megamap: Brimstone’s Sky Smoke and Orbital Strike . Clove’s Ruse Omen’s From the Shadows map ability controls

Removed aim assist from some abilities that aren’t intended to target opposing players.

MAPS UPDATES