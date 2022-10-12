Harbor revealed as Valorant Agent 21: Release window, abilities, more

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Valorant’s next new Agent, Harbor, is now locked in as the game’s roster grows once more in Episode 5. From our first look in the new cinematic trailer to his release date, here’s all there is to know.

It’s nearly time for Valorant’s roster to grow yet again.

With a storm of new characters released since the game officially launched on June 2, 2020, there’s never much time for players to rest on their laurels.

Fade, a Radiant Initiator, was the most recent addition but she won’t have the distinction for much longer, as Agent 21, now known as Harbor, is set to join the fight in the very near future. Here’s what we know.

Contents

Valorant Agent 21’s official name: Harbor

Riot Games Valorant’s 21st agent seemingly had a secret dev codename of ‘Varun Batra,’ but we now know his true identity as Harbor.

At first, many assumed an early teaser from Riot had given away Agent 21’s identity. The name ‘Varun Batra’ appeared on an email in the Practice Range on July 30, hinting at a new “REALM operative” on the way.

However, we now know the character goes by ‘Harbor’, as revealed in a new piece of artwork on October 10.

A cinematic soon followed this reveal on October 11, giving the character almost four minutes of spotlight in his very own Agent trailer. Here we received confirmation on his Indian heritage and even gained some insight on his water-based abilities.

Harbor is going to be a Controller in the game who can “cover large open areas”. In the official dev blog, a teaser image with the caption “Jald hi milte hain” was written. It’s a phrase in Hindi that translates to “See you soon”.

Valorant Agent 21 rumored abilities & role

A screenshot of Harbor’s potential abilities leaked back in August, giving players what seemed to be a clear look at what their abilities might be when they are finally revealed. However, we soon learned this ‘Mage’ character was a viral fake from a crafty TikToker.

So for the time being, there’s no telling for certain what Harbor might bring to the table. While we know for definite that he fills the Controller role, it’s yet unclear how he differs from others in the category. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait much longer to find out. Based on the cinematic trailer release, we’re sure to hear plenty more in the coming days.

Riot also appears to be hosting an in-person reveal event in Mumbai in the near future, and we’ll seemingly get a full rundown on Harbor during this showcase.

Riot Games Valorant Episode 5 is still in focus for the time being.

Based on past release schedules, the new arrival likely won’t come until the release of Episode 5 Act 3.

This will give players plenty of time to adjust to the shiny new Pearl map before they have to deal with another fresh face hitting the scene and stealing their RR.