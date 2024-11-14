Valorant directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Valorant directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Whether you’re a seasoned Valorant expert or a newcomer to Riot’s tactical hero shooter, our guide directory is full of helpful information, tips, and tricks to help you shoot up the ranks and become a true FPS master.
Since its release in June 2020, Valorant has gone from strength to strength. Four years on, it has become one of the biggest FPS titles in the world, battling Counter-Strike and Call of Duty at the top of the mountain.
While many have been playing the game for years, there are still new gamers finding Valorant every day, and if you’re one of those looking for information to get you started, then we have a full list of guides to help you.
Ultimate beginners guide
If you are completely new to the game and have no idea where to start, check out our ultimate beginners guide to Valorant.
Agents
Valorant is a hero shooter, which means every character in the game has their own unique abilities and skill sets. Choosing who to play as can be tough, especially if you’re new to Riot’s FPS title, so we’ve got a number of guides to help you make that decision.
- Character tier list: Every agent ranked
- Controller tier list
- Duelist tier list
- Initiator tier list
- Sentinel tier list
- All Agent voice actors
Crosshairs
If you want to hit your shots, you’ll need to find your perfect crosshair, which will allow you to tap heads with ease. That’s why we’ve put together guides with the best crosshairs, along with those used by pro players to give you as many options as possible.
- Best crosshairs used by pro players
- Best dot crosshairs
- All VCT pro players crosshairs
- Goofiest crosshairs
- How to set custom crosshair color
Skins and Cosmetics
Shooting your enemies isn’t the only important thing in Valorant – looking good is key too. Cosmetic items are a huge part of the game, so check out the best skins and items to make your characters stand out from the pack.
- All skin bundles: Tiers, weapons, prices
- When is the next Night Market?
- How much do Valorant skins cost in real money?
- How to check how much money you’ve spent
Best Settings
If you want to maximize your performance, you’ll not only need to have great aim but the best settings too. That’s why we have a full list, including those used by some of the world’s best players.
- Best Valorant PC settings
- Best controller settings for Valorant on console
- Shopify Rebellion florescent’s settings
- NRG Demon1’s settings
- TenZ’s settings
- EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s settings
- yay’s settings
- DRX Foxy9’s settings
- Fnatic Derke’s settings
- G2 leaf’s settings
General guides
- VCT Rostermania tracker
- Best Valorant players 2024
- 20 highest-earning pro players ever
- Valorant player count
- How to check your playtime
- Valorant world records
- All maps
- Can you play on Mac?
- How big is Valorant?
- How to change your username
Our team of Valorant experts
Our squad of Valorant experts has been playing the game since its 2020 release, working together to create high-quality guides full of information and tips.
