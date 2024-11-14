Valorant directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Whether you’re a seasoned Valorant expert or a newcomer to Riot’s tactical hero shooter, our guide directory is full of helpful information, tips, and tricks to help you shoot up the ranks and become a true FPS master.

Since its release in June 2020, Valorant has gone from strength to strength. Four years on, it has become one of the biggest FPS titles in the world, battling Counter-Strike and Call of Duty at the top of the mountain.

While many have been playing the game for years, there are still new gamers finding Valorant every day, and if you’re one of those looking for information to get you started, then we have a full list of guides to help you.

Riot Games

Ultimate beginners guide

If you are completely new to the game and have no idea where to start, check out our ultimate beginners guide to Valorant.

Agents

Valorant is a hero shooter, which means every character in the game has their own unique abilities and skill sets. Choosing who to play as can be tough, especially if you’re new to Riot’s FPS title, so we’ve got a number of guides to help you make that decision.

Crosshairs

If you want to hit your shots, you’ll need to find your perfect crosshair, which will allow you to tap heads with ease. That’s why we’ve put together guides with the best crosshairs, along with those used by pro players to give you as many options as possible.

Skins and Cosmetics

Shooting your enemies isn’t the only important thing in Valorant – looking good is key too. Cosmetic items are a huge part of the game, so check out the best skins and items to make your characters stand out from the pack.

Best Settings

If you want to maximize your performance, you’ll not only need to have great aim but the best settings too. That’s why we have a full list, including those used by some of the world’s best players.

General guides

Our team of Valorant experts

Our squad of Valorant experts has been playing the game since its 2020 release, working together to create high-quality guides full of information and tips.

For more, check out our Valorant news page, or follow Valor Intel on X/Twitter.