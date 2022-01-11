How to play Reyna in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

If you’re wondering how best to play Reyna in Valorant, we’ve got all you need to know about the vampiric-inspired Duelist’s utility and abilities, showcasing exactly how you can get the edge over your opposition.

Reyna’s abilities are capable of swinging rounds with aggressive multi-kill plays in the Valorant franchise. She can shut down enemy attacks in the blink of an eye, or even flank to a great deal of success.

How well you perform with the Mexican Duelist largely depends on how well you’re able to blend her abilities into fluid sequences. There’s more nuance to her abilities than first meets the eye, so here’s a detailed breakdown of how to best play Reyna in Valorant.

Valorant Reyna: Abilities

Reyna’s kit in Valorant is designed to help you in firefights, and each ability perfectly complements the other to make sure you’re the one in charge of wiping the enemy team. All four of Reyna’s abilities are detailed below:

Ability 1 – Leer (250 Creds) — EQUIP an ethereal, destructible eye. ACTIVATE to cast the eye a short distance forward at a fixed range, passing through obstructions in the way. The eye will Nearsight all enemies who can see it.

Ability 2 – Devour (200 Creds, shared with Dismiss) — INSTANTLY consume a nearby Soul Orb, rapidly healing for a short duration. Health gained through this skill exceeding 100 will decay over time. If Empress is active, this skill will automatically cast and not consume the Soul Orb.

Signature Ability – Dismiss (200 Creds, shared with Devour) — INSTANTLY consume a nearby Soul Orb, becoming intangible for a short duration. If Empress is active, also become invisible.

Ultimate Ability – Empress (6 points) — INSTANTLY enter a frenzy, increasing firing, equip and reload speed dramatically. Grants infinite charges of Soul Harvest abilities. When an enemy dies to Reyna, or dies within 3 seconds of taking damage from Reyna, the duration is renewed.

After a kill, Reyna’s skill choices really shine. Soul Orbs drop directly over enemy corpses (including those that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds), giving the Agent two unique options. She can either regenerate health to 100 HP – and even Overheal to 150 – or become invincible for a very short period in order to reposition, making her invisible when combined with her Ultimate.

It’s in the post-elimination moments where Reyna’s playstyle matters most. Do you go for the Overheal and keep pushing the pace, or do you grab a Soul Orb from your enemy’s corpse and back away while invulnerable? Every situation varies, but with experience, you’ll get to know which option is best.

How to play as Reyna in Valorant

When playing Reyna, the majority of your kit won’t come alive unless you’re fragging out, so playing extremely passive on attack won’t benefit you or the team. To reach your full potential with the Agent, try to position yourself at the front of any big pushes or branch out for a flank when possible.

If you’re leading the charge, you can play off the back of allied smokes and stuns, or even cast your own blinding eye which will ‘Nearsight’ any enemies looking directly at it. After your first pick, try to assess the area. If more enemies are close by, turn invulnerable, and get back to the safety of your team. If you’re flanking and want to continue applying pressure, overheal, and repeat the process.

One thing to be very cautious of when playing Reyna, however, is just how quickly her Leer can be dealt with by the opposition. Similar to Sova’s Recon Bolt, enemies can quickly snap and shoot down the floating orb almost instantly. Don’t make the mistake of casting the ability and running out in the open after it’s destroyed.

Her Ultimate dramatically buffs damage output and applies skills faster than usual, meaning you can blend your choices together with greater impact. Ultimately, you want to be flowing; casting abilities one after another, trying to merge her kit into one smooth sequence of events will overwhelm enemy teams and make you very difficult to take down.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to play Reyna in Valorant to master her abilities.

If you’re looking for more tips on playing all of Future Earth’s heroes, make sure to check out our guides:

