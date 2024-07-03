Best Ajax build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

In The First Descendant, each character has their own set of skills and abilities that suit them to different roles. Ajax is an excellent Tank and Support option with strong crowd control features and everything needed to dominate combat arenas.

The big negative surrounding Ajax is the character’s lack of damage. His attacking options are fairly limited and fights that require DPS above all else probably won’t have much call for him in most scenarios.

That said, the most difficult activities in The First Descendant are made significantly easier by having a character like Ajax in your party roster. If it seems like a role you’d be interested in playing, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of the character and its strengths.

Contents:

Best Active Skill for Ajax in The First Descendant

Ajax is a bit of a specific use case because the character heavily relies on using its skills in conjunction with one another. The most effective and useful Active Skill in Ajax’s arsenal is Hypercube, which spawns a dome-like shield around the character, which allies can also take advantage of.

The durability of this shield is dependent on Ajax’s health, but it’s a hugely useful skill to have when enemy forces prove too powerful or numerous. The enhanced version of the skill also reflects incoming damage that hits the barrier back at the enemy who hit it.

Best weapons for Ajax

The best weapons available to Ajax are as follows:

Python Instinct

Secret Garden

Albion Cavalry Gun

The Albion Cavalry Gun synergizes very well with Ajax’s skill set, as the gun grants additional damage against enemies who are stunned. The Secret Garden is a great all-rounder whose effectiveness improves every time you use a skill and Python Instinct is a very high DPS weapon that assists the entire squad by debuffing the enemy whose weak spots it hits.

Best reactor for Ajax in The First Descendant

NEXON/Dexerto

One of The First Descendant’s more interesting build features is reactors, which are powerful items that play a large role in efficiency and overall combat performance. Ajax’s barrier skills are Dimensional, while his other skills are Tech, so bear this in mind when analyzing reactors to use.

Overall, the big area to pursue when selecting a reactor is Skill Power, with Sub Attack Power a relatively distant second. Combining those base stat boosts with additional Tech buffs is the best play for Ajax, particularly as he is so reliant on his skills over weapons.

Best Descendant Modules for Ajax

The best Descendant Modules available to Ajax are:

Shield Conversion

Matrix Recomputation

Overwhelming Shield

Tech Specialist

Increased Shield

Increased HP

Skill Expansion

Matrix Recomputation modifies Expulsion to grant a buff that helps allies survive, allowing the character to provide significant support to teammates. Overwhelming Shield is the other lynchpin here increasing DEF by a certain % of Max HP. This obviously plays perfectly into Ajax’s ludicrously high health pool.

Tech Specialist adds further power to the Void Walker and Expulsion offensive skills, with the other modules designed to buff Ajax across the board, with everything from HP to Shields receiving general improvements.

Best External Components for Ajax

NEXON/Dexerto

External Components are one of the more grindy areas in The First Descendant, with much of the potential benefit being down to RNG. The ones that are most appropriate for Ajax will bring bonuses to Max HP, Max Shield, and DEF.

You will likely have to go through a lot of poor rolls before you are able to get the one you want, and components are arguably the most “looter shooter” element of the game.

That’s everything you need to know about building Ajax efficiently in The First Descendant. If you’re wondering whether Ajax is the initial choice for you, check out our best starter character build guide. There are also several rewards available via Twitch Drops until July 31.