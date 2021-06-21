How to play KAY/O: Valorant’s robotic Initiator Agent

With Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 comes KAY/O, there’s a new weapon of war set on destroying any radiant that crosses his path. To master this Agent, you’re going to need to get to grips with their abilities, and we’ve got some extra tips to help you out.

As the Valorant saga continues to expand chapter by chapter, Episode 3 introduced KAY/O into the Future Earth fray. Hungry for blood in true terminator style, the robotic Initiator Agent is set to shake up the meta.

If you’re looking to jump on the hype train and make KAY/O your new main, we’ve got a whole bunch of tips and tricks right here to make sure you’re the one saying “hasta la vista, baby” to your opponents.

Valorant KAY/O: Abilities

Riot designed KAY/O to be somewhat familiar, but with a fresh coat of Valorant paint. Therefore, when you see his abilities a lot of them will look pretty similar to other FPS titles. With flashbangs, frag grenades, and more, he’s deadly in the right hands.

Ability 1 – FRAG/ment (200 Creds) : EQUIP an explosive fragment. FIRE to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near-lethal damage at the center with each explosion.

: EQUIP an explosive fragment. FIRE to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near-lethal damage at the center with each explosion. Ability 2 – FLASH/drive (250 Creds) : EQUIP a flash grenade. FIRE to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in the line of sight. Right Clicking the flashbang, throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second, as opposed to left-click throwing a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds.

: EQUIP a flash grenade. FIRE to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in the line of sight. Signature Ability – ZERO/point (1 free) : EQUIP a suppression blade. FIRE to throw. The blade sticks to the first surface it hits winds up and suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion.

: EQUIP a suppression blade. FIRE to throw. The blade sticks to the first surface it hits winds up and suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion. Ultimate Ability – NULL/cmd : INSTANTLY overload with polarized radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration. While Overloaded, KAY/O gains Combat Stim If KAY/O is killed while overloaded, he is downed and enters a destabilized state, allowing allies to stabilize his core and revive him.

: INSTANTLY overload with polarized radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration.

Easily the most dangerous part of KAY/O’s kit is his ZERO/point suppression blade. With the ability to block Agents from casting abilities, even if they’re through a wall, it’s perfect for both flanking and disrupting oncoming onslaughts.

Additionally, his Ultimate allows him to be revived if he’s killed during it. A teammate can stabilize his core over a short period of time, and he revives with an insane health buffer. For any future KAY/O mains, these are the two strongest tools in your arsenal.

How to play as KAY/O in Valorant

Grenade

While KAY/O’s abilities might not seem like the most revolutionary, he’s got the power to change the game in the right hands. As we can see above, his FRAG/ment grenade deals three pulses worth of damage, as well as being near-lethal if a player is caught in the middle. Drop this at choke points to deter enemy advances, or if they’re all grouped up, to cause some utter chaos.

Suppression blade

However, all eyes are on that ZERO/point suppression blade. With dual functionality, it can be both the perfect tool for scouting as well as interrupting. Any enemies caught in the suppression will be highlighted to your teammates, therefore you’re letting them know exactly which Agents are easy prey. Again, firing into a chokepoint or popular site route is the way to go.

Additionally, if you know a large group is about to rush you, firing the blade will suppress them all, meaning they’ll need to rely on their gun skills to get out alive.

Ultimate

Finally, his Ult can make or break a fight. In addition to its suppression, if KAY/O is downed and then revived he spawns with 850 extra health. Acting as the perfect buffer, you don’t need to worry about resing him only to give the enemy team another kill. Make sure you revive him if you can because he’s easily powerful enough to make or break a game.

Valorant KAY/O Agent review

If you fancy diving into our full first impressions of the terrifying terminator, we’ve got those right here. However, if you fancy the abridged version it’s this: KAY/O is going to reshape the meta.

With extensive utility that balances damage and interruption tactics, KAY/O is set to top the Initiator tier list, especially for more aggressive players. His ability to both control the battlefield and initiate fights makes him a force to be reckoned with.

