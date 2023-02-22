Will there be a Full Swing Season 2? Netflix’s new golf documentary is one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform – but will there be a second season?

Netflix has a tee-rrific track record when it comes to sports documentaries, whether it’s The Last Dance, Cheer, Icarus, or its recent successes with Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point.

Full Swing, a docuseries exploring the highs and lows of the PGA Tour, is the best by par (that was just an excuse for that pun).

If you’ve binged all eight episodes, you may be wondering: is there going to be a Full Swing Season 2, or should we just fore-get about it?

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Full Swing Season 2?

Full Swing has yet to be renewed for Season 2 – however, given the reviews and high viewership since it dropped on Netflix, we’d be surprised if it didn’t return.

In an interview with Golf Digest, the series’ executive producer Chad Mumm was asked whether his team were already filming competitions for Season 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I can neither confirm nor deny that those cameras are our cameras following Max and several other players this week at WM Phoenix Open. But we’re not saying anything publicly right now,” he said.

Mumm also spoke about how the positive reception to the show within the golf community would mean further access if it was renewed for another season. “Rory was the last player to watch, and he was very proud and liked it.. most of the guys were excited,” he continued.

Article continues after ad

“And I think that the guys who have seen it are now telling their peers and their friends about it. And my phone’s ringing off the hook, that’s all I’m saying. So if there is a Season 2, we’re going to have a ton of access.

“We weren’t trying to change anyone’s opinion. We were just trying to present it as it was. We can never count on a Season 2. I hope tens of millions of people watch this show. I hope it becomes the next Drive to Survive. But we can never count on it. All you have is what you have right now. And so our goal is to just make the best possible show in these eight episodes that we have, and take things from there.”

Article continues after ad

Full Swing is available to stream on Netflix now. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 hits the streaming platform on February 24.