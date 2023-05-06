Perfect Match Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, & more

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know about the upcoming Season 2 of Perfect Match.

Perfect Match, one of Netflix’s successful reality TV shows, has a very entertaining concept.

The show centers around singles who are looking for love like many other reality shows, with the main difference being that all of the contestants are from previous reality TV shows.

Season 1 of Perfect Match featured several Love Is Blind contestants from previous seasons, including Bartise Bowden and Shayne Jansen. Contestants from other shows such as Too Hot To Handle and The Circle were also in the premiere season.

The good news for Perfect Match fans is that the show is officially returning for season 2. Here is everything Netflix has released about the upcoming season so far.

When is Perfect Match Season 2 coming to Netflix?

On April 18th, Netflix announced on Instagram that the show was returning for a Season 2.

While the post did not reveal the next cast of the series, fans quickly took to the comments section of the photo to share their top picks.

One fan wrote, “Beaux Raymond from THTH season 3!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I would love to see Nancy LIB Season 3.”

The winners of Season 1 were Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. However, their relationship was short-lived and they didn’t end up staying together. In fact, none of the couples from the original season of Perfect Match are still in a relationship with each other.

The first season was hosted by Nick Lachey but, after some controversy about him and his wife Vanessa Lachey hosting Love Is Blind, he might be replaced for the upcoming season.

Perfect Match Season 2 is expected to be released by the end of the year, as is Love Is Blind Season 5.

