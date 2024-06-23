When is Too Hot To Handle Season 6 coming out? 

If you’ve been patiently waiting for updates for the highly-anticipated Too Hot To Handle Season 6, we’ve got good news.

Netflix has a plethora of reality TV shows (made obvious during the reality universe competition), but one of the most popular is Too Hot To Handle.

The majority of the Perfect Match Season 2 cast are former THTH handle stars, which begged the question of whether or not the series was coming back anytime soon. Luckily, the streaming service was prepared for this speculation.

On June 19, the official THTH Instagram page released a nine-part collage of former stars of the show, announcing that the series was set to return.

Teasing a “New Season”, “New Lana” and “New Chaos,” Season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on July 19.

While viewers mostly watch for the rule-breaking and endless drama, the competition can result in success… well, barely.

As of June 2024, only two couples that met during their respective seasons are still together, and this is out of five seasons so far.

There have been a ton of well-known couples to come from the show, like Season 1’s Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey, but they aren’t together anymore.

Nonetheless, two is enough for the track record to be completely in the negative. Plus, one of those pairs (Emily Miller and Cam Holmes) is currently expecting their first child together.

As of now, there is not much additional information about the upcoming season such as the cast or a trailer. However, since it’s already just a few weeks from release, fans will find out sooner than later.

Until then, you can keep yourself occupied with the other Netflix shows on air, like Perfect Match Season 2 and Love Is Blind Brazil: Season 4. Or, binge-watch the first five seasons to make sure you’re all caught up!