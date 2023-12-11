Netflix’s Rising Impact: Release window, trailer and more

Netflix’s anime adaptation of popular manga Rising Impact is coming for 2024. Here is everything you need to know.

Seven Deadly Sins mangaka Nakaba Suzuki’s Rising Impact won the hearts of fans in the late 90s. And now this sports manga series is going to get the Netflix adaptation treatment, like many successful series before it.

Although sports-themed anime don’t often perform as well as their Shonen action-series counterparts. Golf-series Rising Impact has just enough twists, turns and colorful characters that it could prove to be the exception to the rule.

Following Netflix’s latest announcement, let’s take a look at all the information we have so far for Rising Impact, including its release window, cast, crew and more.

Rising Impact release window

On December 8, Netflix announced a brand new anime adaptation for Rising Impact to debut in June 2024.

And there’s more! Rising Impact will be released in two parts, with a first season airing in June 2024 and a second season ending the summer in August. Which means you’ll be able to enjoy the full story over the course of a few months.

Rising Impact plot

The story follows a third-grader called Gawain Nanaumi who has a passion for baseball. That is until a chance encounter with professional golfer Kiria Nishino, who shows Gawain how golf will allow him to hit a ball further than any other sport.

Using his physical strength, Gawain is capable of hitting the golf ball further than many professionals. And so, Kiria takes him under his wing and helps him to enrol at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for aspiring golfers around the world.

While Gawain has natural talent. His journey to become a professional golfer won’t be easy, as he’ll have to face off against many other prodigies with extraordinary skills before he can reach the top.

Rising Impact cast and crew

Netflix released a short teaser trailer on December 8, which also unveiled some of the cast and crew which will bring the colorful characters to life.

The cast list is as follows:

Gawain Nanaumi played by Misaki Kuno

Lancelot Norman played by Yumiri Hanamori

Kiria Nishino played by Yo Taichi

Kurumi Nishino played by Atsumi Tanezaki

Yumiko Koizumi played by Kaede Hondo

Libel Ringvald played by Yuto Uemura

Platalissa Bonaire played by Yumi Uchiyama

Wanglian Li played by Eiji Takamoto

Riser Hopkins played by Shunsuke Takeuchi

Kai Todoin played by Katsuyuki Konishi

Some of the key crew members were also revealed. Golden Kamuy’s Hitoshi Nanba will direct the series, with the character design led by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, the musical score composed by Masaru Yokoyama, animation production handled by Lay-duce and Michihiro Tsuchiya as the screenwriter.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, check out the teaser trailer for the classic Shonen Jump series, Rising Impact.

Discover the power of friendship, hard work and a love for sport with upcoming Netflix series Rising Impact. It could be the breath of fresh air and positive energy that the anime world needs, following the release of several dark series in the winter 2023 season.

After you’ve marked your calendars for this kawaii-series, why not check out our other anime coverage below?