Is Physical 100 Season 2 releasing weekly on Netflix?

It’s time for a new round of physically enduring competitions that will test some of the best in Physical 100 Season 2 — but will fans get to watch it on a weekly release schedule?

Following the success of its first season, Netflix renewed Physical 100 for a new installment as the hunt for the best physique was far from over. One hundred contestants battle to see who will reign supreme as being the strongest, most agile, fastest, and overall best.

The cast list for Season 2 includes some notable athletic celebrities, from world champion fighters to army reserve soldiers. Like the first season, age and gender are cast aside in the face of the best physique. Will the cross-fitter outshine the Olympic athlete?

Netflix is more than ready to debut its new lineup of athletes alongside a new setting. Here’s what you need to know about Physical 100 Season 2’s release schedule.

Physical 100 Season 2 release schedule

Yes, the second season will follow a weekly release schedule on Netflix.

March 19: Episodes 1-4

March 26: Episodes 5-7

April 2: Episodes 8-9

Episodes will drop at 3am PT — you can find out more about when it’ll be released in your time zone here.

The new season’s theme revolves around an old-fashioned 1920s mine compared to the first season’s Greek mythology theme. A sneak peek from Netflix reveals the stakes are higher than ever as newcomers and a familiar face return to test their abilities.

Per Netflix, former Season 1 contestant Jang Eun-sil warned the new contestants: “To survive, you have to pour everything into this and just keep on going. And people might double-cross you. Never trust anyone. It’s full of betrayal.”

Per Netflix, former Season 1 contestant Jang Eun-sil warned the new contestants: "To survive, you have to pour everything into this and just keep on going. And people might double-cross you. Never trust anyone. It's full of betrayal."