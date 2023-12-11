With My Life with the Walter Boys proving to be a hit new teen drama on Netflix, you might be wondering: will there be a Season 2? Here’s everything we know.

Netflix has established itself in the teen drama genre, from supernatural sagas such as School Spirits to coming-of-age shows like High Tides.

Now, a new show has entered the chat: My Life with the Walter Boys, which bears similarities to Prime Video hit The Summer I Turned Pretty – not only is it also based on a book, but the narrative features a prominent love triangle.

Since arriving on the streamer last week, the series has already nabbed the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 chart – but will there be a Season 2?

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for Season 2 – but it’s looking likely.

When it comes to Netflix properties, its chances of renewal depend on a) whether the creators want to keep going and b) if the ratings are high enough, for long enough.

The streaming platform normally waits at least 28 days before making a decision in order to take stock of those crucial first several weeks, although it has been known to give out the greenlight sooner.

Considering My Life with the Walter Boys – based on Ali Novak’s viral Wattpad novel – is already in first place since dropping on December 7, there’s all the chance it could continue this momentum and see a second chapter getting the greenlight.

What’s more, the finale ends on an ambiguous note, as Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) inexplicably leaves her love interests Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry) in Colorado and heads back to New York.

With so many unanswered questions, showrunner Melanie Halsall may want to continue the narrative with a second outing. The fans certainly do, with one taking to X/Twitter to write: “I WANT SEASON 2 OF MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS YESTERDAY.”

“Renew My Life with the Walter Boys solely so that Kiley can get a girlfriend in Season 2,” said another, while a third added, “NEED A SEASON 2 OF MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS NOW.”

A fourth chimed in: “I need a My Life with the Walter Boy Season 2. I wanna see them running a hotel on their land. I wanna see the horses more. I wanna see more of the other kids, more George and Katherine. It’s such a heartwarming, lovely show. It’s like a happy little hug. I love it.”

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now

