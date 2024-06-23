New anime from Seven Deadly Sins creator is now streaming on Netflix

A new anime based on work by Nakaba Suzuki, creator of The Seven Deadly Sins, has just dropped on Netflix, but this series has a lot less dungeons and dragons in it.

Rising Impact is a sports anime, centered around golf, and it arrived on Netflix Friday, June 21, 2024. The anime show comes from the first manga Nakaba Suzuki made, it’s pretty far removed from her later work.

The story follows a young boy, Gawain Nanaumi, who’s a golfing prodigy. Originally, he wants to play baseball, but a golf pro spots how well he can swing and thanks he’s better off on the fairway, lighting a flame inside Nanaumi’s belly.

The original manga ran over 25 years ago, starting in 1998 before finishing in 2002. Rising Impact marks the second collaboration between Nakabi and Netflix, after the runaway success of The Seven Deadly Sins, an adaptation that included four seasons and several anime movies.

However, this is actually closer to Nakabi’s general style than Seven Deadly Sins, since several of his other works, such as Chiguhagu Lovers and Blizzard Axel, involve sports as well. Kongō Banchō is another outlier, a thriller set among gang violence.

Whether Rising Impact manages to score a birdie with viewers remains to be seen, but you can watch the 12-episodes first season now. Meanwhile, Nakabi has been making a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins called Four Knights of the Apocalypse, and the first season of that arrived on Netflix in January 2024.

